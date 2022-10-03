U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,600.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,861.00
    +60.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,984.00
    -51.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.00
    +6.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    +3.21 (+4.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    -4.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    +0.28 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0038 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.41
    +0.57 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1171
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1570
    +0.4280 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.98
    -108.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.36
    -8.07 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,846.57
    -47.24 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Iranian Supreme Leader's comments on protests to be released soon - Tasnim

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Comments from Iran's Supreme Leader on nationwide protests over the death in custody of a young woman will be released soon, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

"Comments of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the behind the scenes of recent events and the oppression suffered by the Iranian nation will be released soon," Tasnim said.

Khamenei, who acts as the supreme commander of armed forces, attended a graduation ceremony of armed forces this morning. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

