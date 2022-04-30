U.S. markets closed

Iran's Cyber Assault on America, a publication from the Enemy of the State Book Series, Warns of the Ayatollah's Increasing "Soft War" Activities Against America

·3 min read

Iran's Cyber Assault on America chronicles the origins of the Ayatollah's "soft war" doctrine calling for cyber warfare and the relentless barrage of attacks now playing out against the United States by Iranian hackers. In Iran's Cyber Assault on America, Charles Denyer chronicles Iran's nefarious cyber-attacks against the United States, while also offering his personal perspective on the immense challenges that lie ahead from this growing cyber threat.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Emboldened by the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility in 2010 by the United States and Israel with the Stuxnet virus, Iran is hitting America with a wave of cyberattacks that just keep coming.

And while Iran's cyber capabilities have long been deemed secondary to the expertise of other nation-states, they've made considerable gains in recent years, thanks to their large ecosystem of hackers. From universities to underground tech communities, Iran's cyber capabilities are on the move, using their newfound digital weapons against the United States.

Iran's Cyber Assault on America chronicles the origins of the Ayatollah's "soft war" doctrine calling for cyber warfare and the relentless barrage of attacks now playing out against the United States by Iranian hackers. In Iran's Cyber Assault on America, Charles Denyer chronicles Iran's nefarious cyber-attacks against the United States, while also offering his personal perspective on the immense challenges that lie ahead from this growing cyber threat.

Excerpts from Iran's Cyber Assault on America:

"A significant share of Iran's cyber activities falls under the powerful Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), their premier, non-military governmental organization operating both inside and outside of Iran and accountable only to Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader. Experts equate the MOIS in terms of its roles and responsibilities to that of the National Security Agency (NSA) in the United States."

"And then there's the much talked about Iranian Cyber Army (ICA), an entity that experts have long debated about who they actually are. Some have suggested that the ICA is a loose coalition of hackers and cyber activists similar to other hacking clusters, and may include cyber-crime networks and other groups, while others point to the ICA as a collection of regime-backing hackers acting of their own volition."

"Ayatollah Khamenei has successfully fostered a culture in Iran centered around suspicion of the West. "Westoxification" (or gharbzadegi) has long been a concern for the ancient Persian nation as Iran sees the United States as a direct threat to their centuries-old culture. To blunt America's influence in the region-and around the world-Iran's "soft war," from their perspective, is instrumental in their long-term rules of non-violent engagement with the United States and our allies."

The Enemy of the State book series is available on Amazon.

About Charles Denyer

Charles Denyer is an Austin-based cyber-security and national-security expert who has worked with hundreds of US and international organizations to help them obtain a true competitive advantage with cyber security, data privacy, and compliance. He consults regularly with top political and business leaders throughout the world, including former prime ministers, vice presidents of the United States, White House chiefs of staff, secretaries of State and Defense, ambassadors, high-ranking intelligence officials, CEOs, entrepreneurs, civic leaders and others. He is an established author, with multiple books currently in print, along with being the personal biographer to three US vice presidents.

Media Contact

Thomas Smith, Independent Public Relations Consultant, 2025550814, tpsmith62307@gmail.com

SOURCE Independent Public Relations Consultant

