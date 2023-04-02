U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,377.94
    -61.87 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Iraq, Kurds Agree to Resume Oil Exports Via Turkey This Week

1
Omar Tamo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region said it has reached an agreement with the federal government to resume oil exports through Turkey this week, after a legal spat pushed up crude prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Following several meetings between the Kurdistan Regional Government & Federal Government, an initial agreement has been reached to resume oil exports through Ceyhan this week,” Lawk Ghafuri, the KRG’s head of foreign media affairs, said in a tweet.

Turkey closed a pipeline running from northern Iraq to Ceyhan in March after an international business tribunal said KRG authorities shouldn’t export oil from the Mediterranean terminal without Baghdad’s approval. The move was part of Baghdad’s long-running attempt to assert its right to manage resources in Kurdistan, which has been pumping and selling oil independently.

The resumption would be for more than 400,000 barrels a day of Iraqi oil exports that go through Turkey. The deal will remain in effect until oil and gas law bill is approved by Iraqi parliament, Ghafuri said.

London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. said last week that it was shutting-in Shaikan field flows processed at Production Facility 1 on March 31. Other companies including DNO ASA and HKN Energy had already started to lower production in Kurdistan.

Baghdad says it’s up to the KRG to break the deadlock by accepting that Iraq’s state oil-marketing firm, known as SOMO, should handle Kurdish shipments from Ceyhan. Details of the agreement are yet to be made public.

Relations between the KRG, based in Erbil, and Baghdad have improved since Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani became Iraq’s prime minister in October. The legal case was brought by a previous administration.

(Updates throughout with details and background)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wild Quarter for Markets Might Foretell Further Turbulence

    Tech stocks drove Nasdaq to its best quarter in more than two years as markets proved more buoyant than many investors thought possible in the face of significant uncertainty.

  • Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules

    Fewer new electric vehicles will qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit later this year, and many will get only half that, under rules proposed Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department. The rules, required under last year's Inflation Reduction Act, are likely to slow consumer acceptance of electric vehicles and could delay President Joe Biden's ambitious goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. run on electricity by 2030. The new rules take effect April 18 and are aimed at reducing U.S. dependence on China and other countries for battery supply chains for electric vehicles.

  • Your Next Greece Getaway Could Be at a Hotel Owned by Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s search for steady revenue has led it to an unlikely place: the epicenter of a financial crisis that rocked Europe a decade ago. The Wall Street giant is investing about €150 million to €200 million (about $163 million to $218 million) in three seaside resorts in a northern region of Greece, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman bought the hotels in October and has financing in place to renovate them.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks

  • How Much Is a Decent Retirement Home Going to Cost Me?

    A retirement home is a private facility that offers seniors care and support. These facilities typically have amenities and services that cater to the needs of seniors, including meal preparation, housekeeping, medical care and social activities. Here's a breakdown of … Continue reading → The post Retirement Home: Cost and Service Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We may well groan, but irritating middlemen are here to stay

    We can finally cut out the greedy bankers out of the deal. We won’t ever have to listen to a used-car dealer trying to hustle us into buying an old banger that is about to fall apart. And we won’t have to try and decode an estate agent’s blurb to work out that the delightful scenic property with idyllic country views was actually right next to the M5, had a leaky roof, and flooded every time there was anything more than a slight rain shower.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestPromine

  • Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

    Elon Musk asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" about Dogecoin. The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, no lows, only Doge" were too vague to support a fraud claim.

  • Norwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up

    Credit Suisse was acquired last month by rival UBS in a $3.23 billion deal engineered by the Swiss government, central bank and market regulator to avoid its collapse and possible contagion across the global financial system. "Shareholders should have the right to seek changes to the board when it does not act in their best interest," the Norges wealth fund said ahead of the April 4 meeting. In addition to Lehmann, Norges is also opposing re-election of Credit Suisse directors Iris Bohnet, Christian Gellerstad, Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Richard Meddings and Ana Pessoa.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • Meghan Markle wins defamation lawsuit filed by her half-sister

    The lawsuit said the royal made "false and malicious statements" in her 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and elsewhere.

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New EV Rules Mean Fewer Models Eligible for Tax Credit

    Issued by the Treasury Department Friday, the criteria aim to make the U.S. less reliant on batteries and critical minerals shipped from China.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks

    The Biden administration cleared the way Friday for California's plan to phase out a wide range of diesel-powered trucks, part of the state's efforts to drastically cut planet-warming emissions and improve air quality in heavy-traffic areas like ports along the coast. The decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allows California — which has some of the nation's worst air pollution — to require truck manufacturers to sell an increasing number of zero-emission trucks over the next couple of decades. The rule applies to a wide range of trucks including box trucks, semitrailers and even large passenger pick-ups.