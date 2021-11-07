U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.29 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    -0.3900 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,516.02
    +1,559.69 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.83 (-0.61%)
     

Iraqi prime minister say he was the target of a drone assassination attempt

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
A destroyed vehicle is parked in front of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence following an assassination attempt by an armed drone in Baghdad, Iraq in this screen grab taken from a handout video obtained by Reuters on November 7, 2021.

Drones are apparently turning into assassination tools. According to CBS News and Reuters, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi says he survived a drone-based assassination attempt today (November 7th) at his home in Baghdad's highly secure Green Zone. The country's Interior Ministry said the attack involved three drones, including at least one bomb-laden vehicle. Six bodyguards were injured during the incident, and an official speaking talking to Reuters claimed security forces obtained the remnants of a small drone at the scene.

While the Iraqi government publicly said it was "premature" to identify culprits, CBS sources suspected the perpetrators belonged to pro-Iranian militias that have used similar tactics against Erbil International Airport and the US Embassy. The militias directly blamed al-Kadhimi for casualties in a fight between Iraqi security forces and pro-militia protesters who objected to their side's losses in an October 10th parliamentary vote.

Iraq, the US, Saudi Arabia and Iran have publicly condemned the attack. Militia leaders, however, suggested the drone attack might have been faked to distract from protesters' reported deaths.

Drone-based terrorism isn't a completely novel concept. ISIS, for instance, modified off-the-shelf drones to drop explosives. Attacks against political leaders are still very rare, though. If accurate, the reported Iraqi plot suggests drone terrorism is entering a new phase — extremists are using robotic fliers to hit major targets too dangerous to strike using conventional methods.

Recommended Stories

  • Iraqi prime minister survives assassination bid with drones

    Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence early Sunday and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told The Associated Press that seven of al-Kadhimi's security guards were injured in the attack with two armed drones which occurred in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone area.

  • Uber considers dispatching yellow taxis in New York City

    Uber is lobbying New York City for permission to dispatch yellow taxis in what might be a response to driver shortages.

  • Iraqi prime minister survives drone assassination attempt

    Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt on Sunday after armed drones targeted his residence in Baghdad.Why it matters: The drone strike is the latest escalation amid tensions between security forces and Iran-backed militias, who refuse to accept last month's parliamentary election results. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The assassination attempt comes on the heels of a deadly protest Friday in which at least one protes

  • Failed assassination bid against Iraq PM ramps up tension

    “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future,” the prime minister said.

  • Protesters Set Off Fireworks and Clash With Police During 'Million Mask March' in London

    Large crowds of protesters clashed with police at the ‘Million Mask March’ in London on November 5, injuring eight officers, the Metropolitan Police Service said.Police made 12 arrests after a dispersal order was authorized for areas across Westminster.According to local media, protesters set fire to an effigy of Boris Johnson in Trafalgar Square.Video filmed by Jenna Stroulger shows protesters setting off fireworks and flares in Parliament Square. Some protesters can be seen wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks at the annual event that takes place on Guy Fawkes Night.“Some have struck people or exploded near to the crowd, this could cause very serious injury,” police said. “We have moved into the crowd to remove any fireworks and prevent people coming to harm.”Protesters are heard chanting “We pay your salary” and “Resist, defy, do not comply” to officers later in the footage. Credit: Jenna Stroulger via Storyful

  • Amazon discounts its new Omni 4K TVs by up to $150

    Amazon has discounted some of its 4-series and Omni 4K TVs, marking the first time they’ve been on sale since the company introduced them at the start of September.

  • East Mount Airy car fire leaves 2 dead, others injured

    Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash and fire that left two people dead.

  • Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

    Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce new measures on Tuesday, which also restrict access to cafes and restaurants, state services and banks to those who are either vaccinated or have a negative test. Those vaccinated against COVID-19 also have to present their vaccination certificates, triggering long lines outside shops in the capital's busiest shopping street, Ermou.

  • US Department of Energy wants to dramatically reduce the cost of carbon capture technology

    The US Department of Energy wants to accelerate the development of carbon capture technology. On Friday, the agency announced a program called Carbon Negative Shot.

  • Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor's races

    Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor's offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia's governor's race and a close win in deeply blue New Jersey's confirmed the difficult conditions ahead. In both places, the party was largely caught off guard by the potency of culture-war debates over schools and struggled to stop voters once turned off by former President Donald Trump from migrating back to Republicans.

  • Biden’s Build Back Better Framework Offers Tax Credits & Federal Assistance — Here Are The Ways You’ll Benefit

    The framework for President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion Build Back Better Act includes tax credits, rebates, federal assistance and incentives that millions of Americans can take advantage of. Social...

  • NFL betting: Someone wagers $650K on Rams to beat Titans on Sunday night

    The Rams are -325 to beat the Titans straight up.

  • OHSAA football playoffs: Where does your school play next round?

    The OHSAA has updated their football playoff pairings for next weekend

  • Watch SpaceX's Crew-2 return to Earth starting November 7th (update: delayed)

    SpaceX's Crew-2 mission returns to Earth beginning on November 7th, and you can watch the entire trip live.

  • ICYMI: The Beats Fit Pro are an intriguing AirPods Pro alternative

    Engadget's tech reviews this week include the Beats Fit Pro earbuds and the Panasonic GH5 II camera.

  • Kylie Jenner Says She and Travis Scott Are 'Broken and Devastated' by Astroworld Tragedy

    "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time," Kylie Jenner wrote on Instagram

  • 10 Best COVID Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best COVID Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these Covid stocks and go directly to read the 5 Best COVID Stocks To Buy Now. Covid-19 crushed almost every sector, resulting in the world economy shrinking by 3.2% in 2020. In the initial stages […]

  • Pittsburgh business leaders hail passage of $1.7T infrastructure bill

    It's expected to be signed by President Joe Biden. United States Steel Corp. CEO David B. Burritt praised the bill as a big effort toward the long term.

  • Newly Flush With Cash, Retirement Funds Struggle to Find Appealing Investments

    State and local pension funds are reaping a historic windfall thanks to billions of dollars in record market gains and surplus tax revenues. Now they need to decide what to do with the money.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Two wins for Biden

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the week that was for President Joe Biden.