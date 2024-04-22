Iraq Says Resuming Kurdish Oil Exports Will ‘Take Some Time’

Kadhim Ajrash, Salma El Wardany and Anthony Di Paola
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Kurdistan to Turkey through a pipeline that’s been shut for more than a year will take longer to resume, a Iraqi government spokesman said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Any talks between the companies and Iraq’s oil ministry will likely “take some time, especially as Baghdad is working on establishing a direct relationship in terms of the amounts of production, exports and prices,” government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi told reporters in Baghdad on Monday. “There’s no specific time frame to resolve negotiations with foreign oil companies in the region.”

The shutdown of the pipeline that runs to the Turkish port of Ceyhan has taken almost half a million barrels a day of oil out of global markets at a time when crude prices in London have been hovering just under $90 a barrel. Turkey, which had claimed the link was closed because it needed repairs after two massive earthquakes in February last year, said in October that it was ready for operations and it was up to Iraq to resume flows.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is currently on his first state visit to Iraq in years, with talks on water, oil and regional security on the agenda.

“Turkey is ready to receive Iraqi oil from Kurdistan fields and there’s no issue exporting via Ceyhan,” Al-Awadi said told reporters in Baghdad on Monday. The issue needs to be resolved between Kurdistan, the foreign oil companies operating there and the oil ministry in Baghdad, he said.

Iraq’s government and oil companies working in the country’s north have previously blamed each other for delays in resuming the pipeline. The stoppage, after an arbitration court ordered Ankara to pay Iraq $1.5 billion in compensation for transporting oil through the link without Baghdad’s approval, has resulted in more than $11 billion of lost revenue for Iraq, according to a group representing the oil companies.

Companies Hopeful

The firms are hopeful that Erdogan’s visit to Iraq “will be a step towards a mutually beneficial resolution between” Turkey, Iraq, the Kurdistan region and international oil companies to restore exports through the pipeline, a spokesman for the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan said in a statement. Member companies “are ready to resume exports pending agreement to current fiscal terms and surety of past and future payments with the government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

The companies want to be paid three times the $6.9 a barrel in fees that Iraq gives producers in other parts of the country, the federal oil ministry said last month. The firms also want their past dues — including $1 billion for oil produced between September 2022 and March 2023 — cleared, according to the association known as Apikur.

Restarting the pipeline may pose a dilemma for Baghdad, which is obligated to cut crude output as part of an OPEC+ agreement to balance global markets and shore up prices. Baghdad has pumped roughly 200,000 barrels a day above its 4 million barrel-a-day OPEC+ quota this year, and has pledged that it will reduce supplies to abide by the target and make extra curbs to compensate for the initial overproduction.

(Updates with comments from companies’ association in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Bounces Off Monthly Low as War Risk Keeps Traders Skittish

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude bounced off a monthly low to trade above $83 a barrel as war risk continues to whipsaw the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsWith the US Congress moving to

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Bond Demand Evaporates in Taiwan as Inflation Risks Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s government bonds are falling out of favor as traders fear stubborn inflation amid a solid economic outlook may pressure policymakers to hike interest rates again. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up

  • Copper Homes in on $10,000 a Ton as Supply Angst Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper traded near $10,000 a ton, hitting a new two-year high on its way, as investors continue to pile in on a bet that miners will struggle to service a surge in demand for the bellwether industrial metal. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Exte

  • 2 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Long-term investors should take advantage of any big dip.

  • Analysis-US bond bulls lean into latest selloff despite inflation scare

    A sharp selloff in U.S. bonds so far in April is prompting some investors to consider allocating more funds to the asset class to lock in higher yields ahead of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, a prospect that remains investors’ base case despite U.S. economic resilience. Treasury yields, which move inversely to prices, have soared in recent weeks after a string of solid economic data and three consecutive monthly inflation prints showing a rebound in price pressures pushed out expectations of when the Fed would start cutting rates. But for many, lower bond prices are an opportunity to increase so-called duration - or the interest rate sensitivity of a bond portfolio - because the U.S. central bank has signaled the next likely move in interest rates will be lower.

  • Verizon Stock Falls After Revenue Misses Expectations

    Verizon Communications' revenue rose slightly last quarter, but fell short of expectations, as the company lost fewer postpaid phone connections than expected and benefited from higher prices for its plans.

  • Exclusive-Venezuela to accelerate cryptocurrency shift as oil sanctions return

    Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA plans to increase digital currency usage in its crude and fuel exports as the U.S. reimposes oil sanctions on the country, three people familiar with the plan said. The U.S. Treasury Department last week gave PDVSA's customers and providers until May 31 to wind down transactions under a general license it did not renew due to a lack of electoral reforms. The move will make it more difficult for the country to increase oil output and exports as companies will have to wait for individual U.S. authorizations to do business with Venezuela.

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Worried About a Tiny 2025 COLA? This Is the Smallest One Social Security Has Ever Paid

    Social Security's raises aren't always much to write home about.