Iraq - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

LTE launches in Iraq marred by legal issues

Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.


The three MNOs Zain Iraq, Asiacell, and Korek Telecom secured their 15-year concessions in 2007. Since these concessions gave the operators relative autonomy in their respective regions, it is now considered among many parliamentarians in the country that renewing them would only hold back market competition in general. The government had in 2020 accepted the argument that the concessions should be extended for a further eight years, which would have included three years to compensate the operators for damage caused in areas of the country held by Islamic State. Various court determinations have since then only resulted in continuing uncertainty for the concession holders.

The mobile sector holds the greater promise for ordinary Iraqis to benefit from telecom services. Destruction to fixed-line infrastructure in recent years has meant that fixed broadband penetration is low, at about 12.4%. By contrast, mobile penatration stands at about 95%.While the network operators have struggled to develop LTE services, and there is little scope for 5G services to be launched in the short term, nevertheless this segment offers the best opportunity for revenue growth, and for attracting subscribers to mobile data services.


Key developments:

  • Security concerns continuing to pose issues for safety of operators’ telecom infrastructure;

  • Offers are made from companies to build a satellite for Iraq, which will be used for telecom services;

  • Earthlink expands the reach of its FttP network;

  • Prepaid segment instrumental in encouraging mobile take-up by the mass market;

  • Mobile operators focused on lucrative enterprise and B2B market segments;

  • Report update includes telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:


Iraqi Telephone and Postal Company (ITPC), Newroz Telecom, Asiacell, Zain Iraq, Korek Telecom, Regional Telecom, Communication and Media Commission (CMC), ScopeSky Communications.




CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


