Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 40% to Reach $706.2 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2029
Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embedded Finance industry in the Ireland is expected to grow by 40.0% on annual basis to reach US$706.2 million in 2023.
The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.8% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$706.2 million in 2023 to reach US$2,094.1 million by 2029.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors.
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Ireland.
Scope of the Report
Ireland Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
Retail
Logistics
Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Consumer Health
Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Ireland Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Insurance in Automotive
Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics
Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
Embedded Sales
Bancassurance
Broker's/IFA's
Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Motor Vehicle
Fire and Property
Accident and Health
General Liability
Marine, Aviation and other Transport
Other
Ireland Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
Business Lending
Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services
Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure
Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution
Embedded Lending in Real Estate
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
BNPL Lending
POS Lending
Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Ireland Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
B2B
B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods
Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services
Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality
Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment
Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness
Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment
Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
Platforms
Enabler
Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
Own Platforms
Third Party Platforms
Ireland Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
Hard Assets
Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
SME's
Large Enterprises
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkz01q
