U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,808.10
    -44.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.08
    -339.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,305.24
    -153.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.19
    -19.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    +1.09 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -21.10 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.58 (-2.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0080 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1907
    -0.0150 (-1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4140
    +0.9740 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,856.96
    +25.65 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    -0.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Stockholders: Proposal to Liquidate and Dissolve the Fund is Approved

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
·2 min read
The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
The New Ireland Fund, Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) (the "Fund") announced today the results of the votes cast at the special meeting of stockholders held on January 5, 2023, where stockholders approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund pursuant to a Plan of Liquidation.

The Fund has fixed the close of business on February 28, 2023 as the date for determining the stockholders of the Fund that will be entitled to receive liquidating distributions (the “Valuation Date”). The proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund will be fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on the Valuation Date. It is anticipated that one or more liquidating distributions will begin being paid after the Valuation Date. The Fund expects its last trading day on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to be on or about February 27, 2023, after which time there will be no secondary market for the Fund’s shares.

Until the Valuation Date, the Fund is expected to deviate from its investment objective and investment policies as the Fund’s portfolio will be managed in anticipation of the liquidation and the Fund’s portfolio securities will be sold. In addition, the Fund will not declare any future dividends as a result of the pending liquidation.

The Fund is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd. based in Dublin, Ireland. KBI Global Investors Ltd. is majority owned by Amundi Asset Management, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management.

The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol - IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at 1-800-468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: www.newirelandfund.com


Recommended Stories

  • Walgreens Drops as Legal Costs Offset Higher Sales Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. raised its yearly sales forecast as currency exchange rates eased and the drugstore chain’s first-quarter revenue beat expectations. The shares fell as its profit view for fiscal 2023 remained unchanged.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: U

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock hits 52-week low, considers bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunging following a financial warning from the company.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • 5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk

    Apart from strong fundamentals, the S&P 500 banks like Citi (C), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington (HBAN) and Citizens Financial (CFG) have solid dividend yields, which will help income investors generate robust returns.

  • Even though Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) has lost CA$379m market cap in last 7 days, shareholders are still up 264% over 3 years

    Paramount Resources Ltd. ( TSE:POU ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last...

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Stocks red across the board on stronger-than-expected ADP payroll report

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how stocks are trading in early afternoon trading on Thursday.

  • Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Falling Today

    On Thursday morning, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fiscal 2023 first-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, but its retail sales fell year over year, and management offered tepid guidance. Investors were disappointed, and sent shares of Walgreens down as much as 7.8% in morning trading. For the period that ended Nov. 30, Walgreens earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion, exceeding analysts' consensus expectations for $1.13 per share in earnings on $32.83 billion in sales.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Bargain After Falling More Than 90% From Its High?

    It was a little over a year ago that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) submitted its final data packages to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for it to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) several months later. Could Novavax be a good contrarian investment to add to your portfolio?

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Analyst sees Boeing climbing on big December performance

    One aerospace observer believes Boeing will report "blowout" delivery numbers for the final month of 2022.