Ireland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Musgrave Group, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Grafton Group, Home Retail Group, & Amazon.com

According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Ireland increased at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.9%, increasing from US$2.74 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.15 billion by 2026.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Ireland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Ireland.
Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.
Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.
Key Players
Musgrave Group Plc
Dunnes Stores Ltd
Tesco Plc
Marks & Spencer Plc
Grafton Group Plc
Home Retail Group
Amazon.com Inc
Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Ireland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)
Ireland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Load Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
Ireland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Ireland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
Transaction Value Trend Analysis
Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Average Value per Transaction
Number of Cards
Ireland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
By Age Group
By Income Group
By Gender
Ireland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Gift Card
By Closed Loop Gift Card
By Retail Consumer Segment
By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Ireland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Ireland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Ireland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Ireland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Ireland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
By Retail
By Small Scale Business Segment
By Mid-Tier Business Segment
By Enterprise Business Segment
By Government Segment
Ireland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Ireland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
