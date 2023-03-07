U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report to 2028: Market is Expected to Reach $1,524 Million in 2023

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, social commerce industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 47.8% on annual basis to reach US$1524.0 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1524.0 million in 2023 to reach US$5981.4 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Ireland. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Ireland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Travel

  • Hospitality

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce

  • Social Network-Led Commerce

  • Social Reselling

  • Group Buying

  • Product Review Platforms

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hellgc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


