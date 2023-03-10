U.S. markets closed

Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence Databook 2023: A $5.981 Billion Market by 2028 - 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics 2019-2028

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ireland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Social commerce industry in Ireland is expected to grow by 47.8% on annual basis to reach US$1524.0 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 25.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1524.0 million in 2023 to reach US$5981.4 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Ireland Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Travel

  • Hospitality

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce

  • Social Network-Led Commerce

  • Social Reselling

  • Group Buying

  • Product Review Platforms

Ireland Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utup0j

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

