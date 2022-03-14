U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.00
    +11.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,091.00
    +166.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,270.25
    -21.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.90
    +5.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.17
    -4.16 (-3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.10
    -15.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    -0.52 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0957
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0820
    +0.0780 (+3.89%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +1.00 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9000
    +0.6200 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,831.13
    +313.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.03
    +7.09 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,171.31
    +15.67 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

iRhythm® Technologies Announces Kevin King to Retire from Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
iRhythm
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IRTC
iRhythm
iRhythm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced that Kevin King will retire from iRhythm’s Board of Directors effective April 1, 2022.

Mr. King joined the iRhythm Board in July 2012 and served as iRhythm’s President and Chief Executive Officer from July 2012 to January 2021.

“On behalf of the entire iRhythm team, I would like to thank Kevin for his contributions over the last several years,” said Quentin Blackford, iRhythm President and CEO. “iRhythm would not be the company that it is today without Kevin’s leadership and we thank him for the many achievements during his tenure. I am personally grateful to Kevin for him welcoming me into the company and ensuring a smooth transition.”

Abhi Talwalkar, Chairman of the iRhythm Board of Directors, said, “For nearly 10 years, Kevin played an important role in iRhythm’s success, guiding the company to where it is today. We are grateful to Kevin for his invaluable contributions during his years of service and wish him all the very best.”

“In my 10 years with the company, iRhythm has grown into a market leading company that has changed the standard of care in cardiac monitoring. We have served over four million patients and I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished,” commented Mr. King. “It has been an amazing journey and I am looking forward to watching the company’s continued success under Quentin’s leadership.”

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to growth expectations and personnel matters. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@irhythmtech.com

Media Contact
Morgan Mathis
(310) 528-6306
irhythm@highwirepr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    FTSE 100 flat at noon Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong have worst day since financial crisis Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • The world’s largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers from the war in Ukraine

    As Wall Street assesses the damage to balance sheets resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world's largest asset manager and a big bond fund are reported to be early losers.

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Look beyond today's bullish market conditions for an energy stock that will give rock-steady returns.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures mixed, oil prices fall as traders look ahead to Fed decision

    S&P 500 and Dow futures rose Monday morning to shake off some recent losses, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later this week amid an ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll F

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • ‘This is 100% psychological and practical.’ This is the minimum amount of money you should have in savings, pros say (and psst: it’s less than you might think)

    You probably know the emergency fund ‘rule’ — save anywhere from 3-9 months of expenses to cover a potential unexpected expense. Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at NerdWallet, says you should try to have at least $1,000 on hand. “A small $1,000 emergency fund ought to cover most minor pressing expenses, such as getting new car tires or having to travel for an urgent trip, like to care for a family member in the hospital or to attend a funeral,” says Bessette.

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against J

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • GE Shows Why Stock Buybacks Aren’t Always as Good as Dividends

    General Electric is might begin buying back stock. It's a sign that the company has repaired its ailing balance sheet.