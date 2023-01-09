iRhythm Technologies Shares Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Business Update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

iRhythm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced preliminary fourth quarter operational highlights and a business update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Patient registration growth of more than 20% compared to the fourth quarter 2021

Sequential improvement in Zio XT returned device rate

Record new account openings for Zio XT in the United States

CMS Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (“MPFS”) Final Rule for Calendar Year 2023 released, which contained national rates for CPT codes that iRhythm uses to seek reimbursement for its Zio® XT service

“Despite challenges during 2022, we have made significant progress to advance our mission while investing in strategic and operational initiatives to set the Company up to best realize expected strong growth in the years to come,” said Quentin Blackford, iRhythm’s President and CEO. “We made nice progress in the fourth quarter addressing the near-term challenges that we had realized exiting the third quarter. Strong momentum in patient registrations continued, growing in excess of 20% in the fourth quarter and in line with expectations. We also made good progress with returned devices rates, which are trending back towards historical levels, and we made the necessary updates to our Zio AT Clinical Reference Manual and Important Information pamphlet. For the second time in the last three quarters, we realized another record quarter of new account openings for Zio XT, demonstrating the continued strong demand of our Zio product platform. Finally, we are proud of our teams working collaboratively to finalize a CMS national rate which positions us well to focus on further market penetration and providing our technology to all patients who may benefit.”

Story continues

“As we enter 2023, we are poised to continue executing upon our strategic initiatives to position the Company to drive sustainable growth for years to come. We are excited by the progress we are making to open the primary care channel, recently establishing relationships with some of the most significant players in the space within the United States. Further, we are excited by the upcoming product launch of our next-generation biosensor platform and believe that efforts underway will yield additional high-quality clinical and economic data to support Zio’s value proposition with iRhythm’s customers and payers.”

At the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at investors.irhythmtech.com. Additional financial and business information will be provided when the Company releases its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the close of trading on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, the potential impact of Medicare reimbursement rates for the CPT codes primarily relied upon for the Company’s Zio XT services, ability to penetrate the market, anticipated productivity improvements and expectations for growth. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 4, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

iRhythm Investor Contact:

Stephanie Zhadkevich

(919) 452-5430

investors@irhythmtech.com

iRhythm Media Contact:

Morgan Mathis

(310) 528-6306

irhythm@highwirepr.com







