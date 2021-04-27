IRI Introduces New Digital Rep Platform to Speed Performance Evaluation, Cut Costs, and Eliminate Design Challenges from Early in the Product Development Cycle

CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Representatives, Inc., (IRI) announces today the official rollout of its new, Digital Rep Platform, a design enablement platform, created exclusively for design engineers who want faster-time-to-market, the ability to eliminate guesswork and streamline the steps of testing, evaluation, and performance early in the product development cycle.

Initially, the Digital Rep Platform offers a pair of breakout boards that enable the quick performance evaluation of the Vishay (market leader in electronic components) VSMB2020 infrared LED and VEMT2023 infrared photo transistor sensors; a breakout board designed to fit either Vishay's TCRT5000 or VCNT2020 infrared reflective sensors; and, an infrared remote control adaptor featuring the TSOP77438 IR Receiver and VSMB2948 IR Transmitter, which is optimized for media center applications on a Raspberry Pi.

"Frankly, many useful sensors are available in small packages and difficult to quickly evaluate on performance—an overlooked area in the early stages of the product development cycle. With the Digital Rep Platform, we augment the engineer's toolbox to help design engineers save time, money, and eliminate risk downstream," says IRI design engineer, Josh Hulbert.

"In our role as technology sales representatives, we deliver tools to our customers built around our principals' market-leading technologies. Design engineers need more flexibility to identify and modify design challenges early on," says Matt Mitchell, president of IRI. "Soon, we will expand capability in performance evaluation for ultraviolet LED products, as well."

IRI serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through advanced technology sales and design enablement services, selling across multiple verticals from aerospace, appliances, automotive, consumer, and computing to industrial, IoT, lighting, medical, military, and telecommunications.

IRI focuses on the north central United States with territories in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, N. Dakota, S. Dakota, and Wisconsin. IRI delivers the best-of-breed OEM technologies from semiconductors and passive components to electro-mechanical devices and embedded systems. For more information, visit www.irirep.com.

