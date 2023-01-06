U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,839.75
    +10.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,140.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,851.75
    +31.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.70
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.24
    +0.57 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.60
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    +0.45 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7030
    +0.3110 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.39
    +13.13 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.96
    -0.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,845.49
    +24.69 (+0.10%)
     

Iridium and Qualcomm Collaborate to Support Satellite Messaging in Smartphones

·3 min read

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) today announced it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enable satellite messaging and emergency services in smartphones powered by Snapdragon® Mobile Platforms. Qualcomm Technologies' new Snapdragon® Satellite solution is supported by the fully operational Iridium® satellite constellation. Emergency messaging using Snapdragon Satellite is expected to debut starting in the second half of 2023 in premium Android smartphones launched in select regions.

As opposed to selecting a single smartphone manufacturer, Iridium's collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is aimed to support satellite services into a variety of smartphone brands and has the potential to expand to other consumer devices in the future.

"While some have been expecting we would be integrating our system into a specific smartphone, what we've done is so much bigger," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. "Working with a mobile technology leader such as Qualcomm Technologies and their powerful Snapdragon platforms allows Iridium to serve the smartphone industry horizontally – and offers us an opportunity to enable other consumer and vehicular applications in the future. This supports our larger vision of connecting people and things on the move, anywhere!"

Beyond smartphones, Iridium® satellite connections can enable similar applications for vehicles, and other personal consumer and IoT devices.

"Qualcomm Technologies is rooted in a vision for engineering human progress and pushing the boundaries of what is possible with premium smartphones and the next generation of connected smart devices across industries." said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Snapdragon Satellite is another step in achieving our vision, enabling OEMs and other service providers with global coverage and satellite messaging capabilities."

With approximately 85% of the world surface without cellular coverage, Snapdragon Satellite-equipped smartphones will be capable of accessing global coverage, sending emergency messages and texting with friends and family from anywhere on the planet with a view of open sky.

Iridium operates the world's only truly global, weather-resilient satellite constellation, ensuring users can stay connected in even the most inclement environments.  The company goes to market through an ecosystem of more than 450 partners that build Iridium Connected® products and provide service to approximately two million customers around the world.

For more information about Iridium visit: www.iridium.com

Iridium Communications Inc. 
Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus®. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Iridium's expectations with respect to the timing of introduction and capabilities of the Snapdragon Satellite and related services.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "anticipates," "may," "can," "believes," "expects," "projects," "intends," "likely," "will," "to be" and other expressions that are predictions or indicate future events, trends or prospects. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Iridium to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties regarding Iridium's ability to maintain the health, capacity and content of its satellite constellation, and the development of and market for Iridium and Iridium Connected products and services, as well as general industry and economic conditions, and competitive, legal, governmental and technological factors. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include those factors listed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 17, 2022, and the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on October 20, 2022, as well as other filings Iridium makes with the SEC from time to time.  There is no assurance that Iridium's expectations will be realized. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Iridium's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Iridium's forward-looking statements are based on information available to it as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release, and Iridium undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Media Contact:

Investor Contact:

Jordan Hassin

Kenneth Levy

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Jordan.Hassin@Iridium.com

 Ken.Levy@Iridium.com 

+1 (703) 287-7421

+1 (703) 287-7570

Twitter: @Iridiumcomm


 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-and-qualcomm-collaborate-to-support-satellite-messaging-in-smartphones-301715063.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c0290.html

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry shares jump on CES news of automotive technologies, partnerships

    BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a host of automotive-focused partnerships at the the CES tech event in Las Vegas this week. Among the deals unveiled at CES, BlackBerry (BB) confirmed that IVY, its automotive artificial-intelligence platform co-developed with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, is now pre-integrated into three commercially available digital-cockpit platforms from Bosch Ltd. and Pateo. The three implementations are on show at CES, marking the first time that BlackBerry’s IVY has been exhibited publicly in a vehicle.

  • CES 2023: AMD releases new chips, BMW previews concept car, Sony leans into accessibility

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show from the 2023 CES tech conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss AMD’s new CPU and GPU chips, BMW’s i Vision Dee EV concept car, and an update on Sony’s Playstation 5 console.

  • Qualcomm, Iridium partner to bring satellite-based messaging to Android phones

    The partnership comes months after Apple Inc unveiled a similar feature allowing iPhone 14 models to send emergency messages via satellite in some countries such as the United States and Canada. Qualcomm said on Thursday the new service, Snapdragon Satellite, will be available in certain regions from the second half of 2023 starting devices using the second generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. Using Qualcomm's technology messages sent through the service will reach Iridium's satellite network.

  • Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

    The company’s shares fell 27.2% in 2022, performing worse than the broader market.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • Better Growth Stock: Microsoft vs. Nvidia

    These growth stocks have crucial roles to play in cloud computing, making them great picks for the long term.

  • Here's What Chipmakers Have In Mind For The Tech World In 2023

    Chipmakers are making their presence felt at the CES 2023 tech show, showing off high-end PCs, smart cars and virtual reality.

  • Samsung Profit Tumbles in Historic Drop on Chip Price Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit dropped by 69% in its worst fall in more than a decade, as an economic slowdown pummeled memory chip prices and demand for IT gadgets and servers.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsWhy Conse

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is Floundering. Here’s Why.

    A key executive recently departed Meta Platforms, casting doubt on the company's vision for the future. "We constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said in a farewell post.

  • CES 2023: Everything we’re expecting from the year’s biggest tech show

    CES 2023 kicks off on Jan. 5. Here's what we're expecting to see.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Three Commercially-Available Automotive Platforms at CES 2023 - General Availability Announced for May 2023

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry IVY™, a cloud-connected automotive AI platform co-developed by BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now pre-integrated on three commercially-available digital cockpit platforms from leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO, designed to enable automakers to rapidly deploy innovative third party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Unveils Products to Boost Prospects

    AMD launches new gaming processors to boost growth from the high-performance business segment.

  • Scam Artists Are Finding New Ways to Rip You Off

    It used to be that banks and credit card companies were the primary targets of financial fraudsters. Now digital payment providers like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, and Zelle find themselves in the cyber data crosshairs. According to the most recent Phone Scam Monitor Report, Zelle data fraud scams rose by 816% from 2021 to 2022.

  • We may see Roku TVs with OLED in 2023

    Roku unveiled an OLED TV reference design, which will help its partners to build Roku TVs with OLED screens.

  • Need a New Battery for Your iPhone? Prepare to Pay More

    Image source: Getty Images If you own an iPhone, you probably want it to last as long as possible, since iPhones aren't exactly cheap. But what if your battery can't seem to hold a charge?The battery in a phone is often the first thing to go.

  • Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have

    Live from CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the tech giant is looking to transform the customer experience and believes the future will be based on a hybrid model.

  • Intel Follows Through on CPU Price Increase

    After years of watching its PC CPU market share be chipped away by rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) came out swinging in late 2021 and 2022. The company's Alder Lake chips, the first from the company with a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, started to roll out in late 2021. Intel built on this advantage last year with its Raptor Lake chips, which featured the same mixed-core architecture along with meaningful performance improvements.

  • Viasat (VSAT) Completes Non-Core Asset Sale to L3Harris

    The transaction will enable Viasat (VSAT) to focus on its core operations and provide satellite communication services globally.

  • McLean firm Iridium Communications partners with Qualcomm to get satellite technology in smartphones

    The company had initially disclosed a key agreement, but didn't reveal the other player involved.

  • BlackBerry Announces First IVY Design Win as Dongfeng Motor Selects PATEO Digital Cockpit for Next-Generation All-Electric VOYAH Model

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service and product provider in China, today announced that Dongfeng Motor, one of China's largest automakers, has selected a BlackBerry IVY™-powered PATEO Digital Cockpit for the automaker's next-generation, all-electric VOYAH H97 model, following the successful completion of a proof of concept (POC) project, an overview and footage of which can be viewed here.