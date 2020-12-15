U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,671.75
    +25.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,019.00
    +154.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,552.00
    +95.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.10
    +14.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.30
    +0.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +23.10 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.55 (+2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9050
    +0.0130 (+1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -0.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8270
    -0.1730 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.75
    +260.23 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    376.75
    +4.91 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,506.28
    -25.55 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,687.84
    -44.60 (-0.17%)
     

Iris Automation raises $13 million for visual drone object avoidance tech

Darrell Etherington
·5 min read

It's only a matter of time now before drones become a key component of everyday logistics infrastructure, but there are still significant barriers between where we are today and that future – particularly when it comes to regulation. Iris Automation is developing computer vision products that can help simplify the regulatory challenges involved in setting standards for pilotless flight, thanks to its detect-and-avoid technology that can run using a wide range of camera hardware. The company has raised a $13 million Series B funding round to improve and extend its tech, and to help provide demonstrations of its efficacy in partnership with regulators.

I spoke to Iris Automation CEO Jon Damush, and Iris Automation investor Tess Hatch, VP at Bessemer Venture Partners, about the round and the startup's progress and goals. Damush, who took over as CEO earlier this year, talked about his experience at Boeing, his personal experience as a pilot, and the impact on aviation of the advent of small, cheap and readily accessible electric motors, batteries and powerful computing modules, which have set the stage for an explosion in the commercial UAV industry.

"You've now shattered some of the barriers that have been in aerospace for the past 50 years, because you're starting to really democratize the tools of production that allow people to make things that fly much easier than they could before," Damush told me. "So with that, and the ability to take a human out of the cockpit, comes some interesting challenges – none more so than the regulatory environment."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and most airspace regulators around the world, essentially break regulations around commercial flight down into two spheres, Damush explains. The first is around operations – what are you going to do while in flight, and are you doing that the right way. The second, however, is about the pilot, and that's a much trickier thing to adapt to pilotless aircraft.

"One of the biggest challenges is the part of the regulations called 91.113b, and what that part of the regs states is that given weather conditions that permit, it's the pilot on the airplane that has the ultimate responsibility to see and avoid other aircraft," That's not a separation standard that says you've got to be three miles away, or five miles away or a mile away – that is a last line of defense, that is a safety net, so that when all the other mitigations that lead to a safe flight from A to B fail, the pilot is there to make sure you don't collide into somebody."

Iris comes in here, with an optical camera-based obstacle avoidance system that uses computer vision to effectively replace this last line of defence when there isn't a pilot to do so. And what this unlocks is a key limiting factor in today's commercial drone regulatory environment: The ability to fly aircraft beyond visual line of sight. All that means is that drones can operate without having to guarantee that an operator has eyes on them at all times. When you first hear that, you imagine that this factors in mostly to long-distance flight, but Damush points out that it's actually more about volume – removing the constraints of having to keep a drone within visual line of sight at all times means you can go from having one operator per drone, to one operator managing a fleet of drones, which is when the economies of scale of commercial drone transportation really start to make sense.

Iris has made progress towards making this a reality, working with the FAA this year as part of its integrated pilot program to demonstrate the system in two different use cases. It also released the second version of its Casia system, which can handle significantly longer range object detection. Hatch pointed out that these were key reasons why Bessemer upped its stake with this follow-on investment, and when I asked if COVID-19 has had any impact on industry appetite or confidence in the commercial drone market, she said that has been a significant factor, and it's also changing the nature of the industry.

"The two largest industries [right now] are agriculture and public safety enforcement," Hatch told me. "And public safety enforcement was not one of those last year, it was agriculture, construction and energy. That's definitely become a really important vertical for the drone industry – one could imagine someone having a heart attack or an allergic reaction, an ambulance takes on average 14 minutes to get to that person, when a drone can be dispatched and deliver an AED or an epi pen within minutes, saving that person's life. So I really hope that tailwind continues post COVID."

This Series B round includes investment from Bee Partners, OCA Ventures, and new strategic investors Sony Innovation Fund and Verizon Ventures (disclosure: TechCrunch is owned by Verizon Media Group, though we have no involvement, direct or otherwise, with their venture arm). Damush pointed out that Sony provides great potential strategic value because it develops so much of the imaging sensor stack used in the drone industry, and Sony also develops drones itself. For its part, Verizon offers key partner potential on the connectivity front, which is invaluable for managing large-scale drone operations.

Latest Stories

  • Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says He Has Moved to Hawaii, Fleeing California

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison said he has moved his primary residence to Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to depart the state where they built their fortunes.Ellison, the world’s 11th-wealthiest person, notified his staff Monday of the move. Recode first reported the executive’s decision, which followed Oracle’s announcement Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Redwood City, California.“I’ve received a number of inquiries about whether or not I will be moving to Texas,” Ellison wrote in a memo to Oracle’s employees. “The answer is no. I’ve moved to the State of Hawaii and I’ll be using the power of Zoom to work from the island of Lanai. Mahalo, Larry.”Ellison, 76, who has a net worth of about $75 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, owns 98% of Lanai, Hawaii’s sixth largest island that’s mostly made up of Ellison’s luxury hotels and resorts. Ellison is the main employer of Lanai’s 3,000 residents. In addition to his three hotels, he also owns a significant chunk of the housing stock as well as the main grocery store and the monthly newspaper there.The Oracle chairman joins other tech leaders and ultra-wealthy in leaving California, with some pointing to the state’s high taxes. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, a friend of Ellison’s, said last week that he had left California for Texas. Splunk Inc. CEO Doug Merritt also reportedly moved to the Austin area. Oracle, the world’s second-largest software maker, had called Silicon Valley home since the company’s 1977 founding.Despite Lanai being such a small island -- with only one school and no stoplights -- residents rarely see Ellison around town, though that may change now that he’s officially moved there.“Nobody knows what his schedule is,” said Alberta de Jetley, a longtime resident of the island and founder of Lanai Today, the island’s monthly newspaper, which she sold to Ellison in 2019. “He comes in on his private plane and he’s here and then he’s gone. Nobody, except for the people who actually work at the airport, know when he’s coming and going.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Trump Makes Stimulus Demand, Nio Stock Down Again

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank after President Donald Trump issued a coronavirus stimulus demand. Tesla stock rose as Nio stock fell.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 tricks to teach kids about money

    The Oracle of Omaha even made his own cartoon to help the next generation learn.

  • The stock market flashes a major new sell signal: BofA survey

    Has the stock market come on too far, too fast? This survey says stocks could be headed for a breather soon.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called Top Picks For 2021

    The uptrend in the semiconductor cycle is just getting started, according to investment bank Evercore ISI. It named seven semiconductor stocks as top picks for 2021, including Nvidia stock.

  • Worried about another recession? Here's what the stock market is predicting for 2021

    It’s been a year of fear for many Americans. But the stock market is signaling optimism about the U.S. economy in 2021, experts say.

  • Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

    There’s a megatrend emerging in capital markets right now that will change the course of investing for years to come

  • Beware these 15 worst states for taxes on your retirement

    Seniors need to watch out for property taxes, sales taxes and taxes on Social Security.

  • Here Are The 6 Stocks That Will Shake Up The Nasdaq

    Never get attached to stocks in the Nasdaq 100. Companies that fall behind the index's fast growth are literally left behind to make room for new blood.

  • OncoCyte's stock soars after licensing deal with China-based company, days after insiders acquired shares

    Shares of OncoCyte Corp. rocketed 63% on very heavy volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the molecular diagnostics company announced overnight that it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with China-based Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. to bring OncoCyte's DetermaRX test for early-stage lung cancer patients to China. Trading volume spiked to 8.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 419,500 shares. "This agreement with Burning Rock accelerates the ongoing expansion of our DetermaRx test to patients and physicians outside the U.S., and exemplifies our global growth strategy," said OncoCyte Chief Executive Ron Andrews. The news and stock's rally comes as several OncoCyte executives and directors disclosed that they acquired shares on Dec. 11, as "repayment of deferred compensation in lieu of cash at a price of $2.07 per share," which was 2.4% below Monday's closing price. The stock has lost 5.8% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 12.9%.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Stocks to Buy (And 1 to Avoid)

    Marko Kolanovic, the well-known quant strategist with JPMorgan, sees a positive feedback loop forming that will drive the markets higher next year. Kolanovic believes that a decline in volatility and favorable monetary policies will combine to make stocks the go-to investment for 2021, fueling further market gains. Officially, JPM is forecasting a 25% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.With investors gravitating toward stocks, volatility low, and cash cheap, Kolanovic is predicting that institutional investors will also step up. In his recent note, the strategist says that $550 billion in combined hedge fund activity is likely for the stock markets in the mid-term. Taken together with the other factors, Kolanovic writes that “these inflows would overpower equity supply to drive equity markets higher.”Getting to the nitty-gritty details, Kolanovic points out three key segments that investors should watch in the markets: financial stocks, energy stocks, and value stocks. He sees the first two benefitting from falling unemployment as the economy ramps back up, while the third will gain at the expense of growth stocks. Growth stocks and government bonds will lose ground generally during what JPM sees as a bullish year for the stock market.In addition to Kolanovic's look at the macro situation, analysts from JPMorgan have also been diving into specific stocks. Of particular interest, we’ve pulled the TipRanks data on two stocks that the firm predicts will show powerful double-digit growth in the next year. And just for contrast, we’ve included one that JPMorgan says to avoid. Dollar Tree (DLTR)First up is Dollar Tree, a major name in the discount retail segment. Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 big-box stores across the US and Canada, offering a wide range of products, with many priced at $1 or less. Store departments include food and snacks, dairy and frozen groceries, housewares, household cleaning supplies, toys – in short, all the items customers can find at higher-end department stores and retailers, but for a discount price.The pandemic period has had less of an impact on Dollar Tree than on other retailers, at least in part due to the company’s business model. Offering a ‘one-stop shop’ for most households, and the lowest possible price during a serious economic downturn, have helped the company maintain sales and store traffic. This was clear from the company’s 2020 quarterly earnings, which tracked their historical pattern rather than the general economic conditions. Yes, Q1 EPS dipped, and was down year-over-year, but Q1 is generally the company’s slowest. Q2 and Q3 earnings both showed sequential gains – and beat the forecasts while also gaining year-over-year. Revenues for 2020 have been stable, between $6.29 billion Q1 and $6.18 billion in Q3.Solid performance and a strong retail niche underlay JPM’s analysis of this stock. Analyst Matthew Boss writes, “Multi-year, we see DLTR returning to a double-digit EPS “compounder” with top and bottom-line drivers in place at the core DT banner (w/ DTPlus roll-out incremental) and stabilization at the Family Dollar concept."To this end, Boss upgraded his stance on DLTR from Neutral of Overweight (i.e. Buy), and sets a $130 price target, indicating confidence in a 20.5% upside potential. (To watch Boss’s track record, click here)The analyst consensus rating here is a Moderate Buy, based on 17 reviews that include 10 Buys and 7 Holds. Dollar Tree’s shares are selling for $108, and their $121.33 average price target suggests a 12% upside from current levels. (See DLTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Mohawk Industries (MHK)As a source of employment, and as an indicator of underlying economic health, few industries get as much attention as home building. And that will bring us to Mohawk, a contractor in the home construction sector, specializing in residential and commercial flooring. The company employs over 37,000 worldwide, and boasts operations in North and South America, south Asia, and Australia.Mohawk’s performance – in financial results and share appreciation – has tracked the pandemic over the course of the year. Revenues declined in 1H20, bottoming out in Q2, but have turned back up in Q3. The third quarter top line, at $2.57 billion, was the highest so far in 2020. Earnings followed the same pattern, rising from a Q2 trough to hit an EPS of $3.26 in Q3, the highest in more than 2 years.JPM analyst Michael Rehaut is impressed with Mohawk’s recent performance, enough to upgrade his stance on the stock. He has shifted his rating from Neutral to Overweight (i.e. Buy), and set a price target of $157, suggesting an 18% one-year upside. (To watch Rehaut’s track record, click here)“Following nearly three years of relative underperformance, we believe both the sellside and buyside are overly conservative on MHK’s earnings growth prospects over the next 1-2 years. On this point, we note our 2021E EPS of $10.60 is well above the Street’s $9.87 as well as even more bullish buyside expectations that we believe are around $10.00, based on our conversations with investors,” Rehaut noted. Overall, Wall Street remains cautious on Mohawk shares, as evidenced by the Hold consensus rating. This is based on 6 Buys, 4 Holds, and 4 Sells. The stock is priced at $132.60, and the average price target of $116.15 indicates a possible downside of 12.50% for the coming year. (See MHK stock analysis on TipRanks)Northern Trust (NTRS)Last and least is Northern Trust, a financial services company catering to individuals of ultra-high net worth, along with institutional investors and corporations. Northern Trust, based in Chicago, boasts $1.3 trillion in assets under management, and another $10.1 trillion assets under custody. The company has a market cap of ~$19 billion, and claims $152 billion in banking assets.With all of that, however, Northern Trust has been having a hard time in recent months. The company missed the estimates in the Q3 results, with the EPS of $1.32 falling 9.5% sequentially, over 21% year-over-year, and missing the forecast by more than 5%. At the top line, revenues fell 2.2% from Q2, to $1.3 billion in Q3. On a positive note, Northern Trust has maintained its dividend payment during this pandemic year. The company pays out 70 cents per common share, and has done so consistently for the past five quarters. The next payment is due at the start of 2021. Annualizing to $2.80 per share, the dividend yields over 3%, an attractive value in these days of near-zero interest rates.Vivek Juneja, one of JPM’s 5-star analysts, sees the negatives overbalancing the positives on Northern Trust. Accordingly, the analyst downgraded his position on the stock to Underweight (i.e. Sell). His price target, at $90, suggests nearly 6% downside from current levels. (To watch Juneja’s track record, click here)Backing his bearish stance, Juneja sees several key points, including: "1) [Northern Trust's] P/E premium to trust bank peers is almost two standard deviations above its long term average premium, despite sharp narrowing in revenue growth versus peers; 2) Northern is more vulnerable to money market fund outflows than peers - its disclosed institutional asset management money market fund AUM is declining faster in 4Q, down 7% thus far; 3) Northern has had very little institutional money market fee waivers thus far, but they are likelyto rise..."All in all, the market’s current view on NTRS is a mixed bag, indicating uncertainty as to its prospects. The stock has a Hold analyst consensus rating with only 2 recent Buy ratings. This is versus 3 Holds and 3 Sells. However, the $96.38 price target suggests an upside potential of nearly 8% from the current share price. (See NTRS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Financially fragile Americans during COVID-19 have difficulty answering these 15 money questions — can you?

    The more someone understood about interest rates, inflation, risk diversification and other financial concepts, the less likely they show signs of financial “fragility” at a time of serious money pressures for many people across the country, a new study concludes. There is a link between financial literacy and financial resilience, according to Olivia Mitchell of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Annamaria Lusardi of George Washington University’s School of Business, and Robert Clark of North Carolina State University’s Poole College of Management.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Apple, Stimulus, Coronavirus Vaccine News; AMD Leads 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Futures signal a stock market rally on stimulus deal proposals and coronavirus vaccine news as well as an iPhone production report. AMD stock, PayPal and Peloton cleared buy points.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Gold will disappoint investors in 2021 — here’s why the bulls’ arguments don’t hold up

    With gold down 11% since the August peak, it’s time to wonder whether this is the pause ahead of more gains — or the end of the phenomenal bull run. My take: It’s the latter and you should avoid gold (GLD)(GC00) The yellow metal had its heyday in 2020 as a “fear factor” trade on deep worries about COVID-19 and a crumbling economy.

  • Snowflake Shares Extend Slump Ahead of Lockup Expiration

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc. shares slumped ahead of a lockup expiration on Tuesday that will give company insiders their first chance to cash out since the initial public offering three months ago.Shares of the cloud-computing company have nearly tripled since Sept. 15 with investors becoming enamored with its triple-digit revenue growth and potential to expand market share. That’s made Snowflake the best performing U.S. company to debut this year, excluding IPOs that raised less than $1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has fallen in three of the last four trading days since closing at a record $390 on Dec. 8 and more declines could be in the offing if insiders are tempted to cash in.Snowflake’s gains have raised concerns that after adding more than $60 billion in market value, its valuation is getting overheated. On Friday, Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to hold from buy, warning that a further rally is probably limited as investors seek to lock in gains at the end of the year. Snowflake fell as much as 5.6% on Monday to $334.12. The stock is now down 13% from a record high.“Any profit taking around the lockup expiry could be exaggerated by tight liquidity typical in late December and early January,” analyst Patrick Colville wrote in a research note.Snowflake’s lockup expiration comes just three months after its debut, half the length that is typical following an IPO. Of the 22 analysts covering the San Mateo, California-based company, less than half recommend buying the stock. A Snowflake representative declined to comment.(Updates shares in third paragraph and the chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iceland's Controlant, with $50M backing, emerges as key player in Cold Chain for COVID-19 vaccine

    A startup hailing from far-flung Iceland is emerging as one of the key players in the race to distribute one of the key Coronavirus vaccines around the world. Controlant — which has a unique real-time supply chain monitoring technology based on GSM networks and is specifically geared to areas like pharmaceuticals and life sciences — has confirmed it is providing its monitoring services to Pfizer as it delivers the mRNA-based Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine globally. The Controlant platform involves screen-based IoT tags which-link to GSM networks and then feed into web and mobile apps.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Show

    Long-ailing Ford faces new coronavirus challenges with demand and supply chains. But is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • Best Stocks of the Year: Amazon Is Number 4

    Identifying the top 25 stocks of the year in a year like 2020 is no easy task, but TheStreet has done just that by going over everything from quarterly results to execution against strategy to each stock's overall story. In a year that saw e-commerce growth inflect sharply higher thanks to COVID, Amazon.com reported some truly staggering numbers. Amazon's annual revenue growth accelerated from 21% in Q4 2019 to 40% in Q2 2020, before coming in at 37% in Q3 in spite of Prime Day being pushed out of the quarter.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple, Wireless Firms, Chipmakers, Infrastructure Plays

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.