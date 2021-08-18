U.S. markets open in 1 hour 44 minutes

Iris Energy Bitcoin Miner Files for Direct Listing With SEC

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read
BeInCrypto –

Green energy bitcoin mining firm Iris Energy has filed with the SEC for a direct listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange for this year.

The Sydney-based company hopes for the debut to take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. However, this timing is only provisional, as the planned listing is subject to regulatory review as well as market conditions. If successful, it would make Iris the second cryptocurrency-related company to be listed on an American public exchange, after Coinbase.

Bitcoin mining boom

Iris Energy uses renewable energy to produce its bitcoins Last month, the company raised $200 million in a private funding round to prepare for this potential U.S. listing. Additionally, the firm was exploring options for special purpose acquisition companies in May. This confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report, saying the company had been approached by several blank-check companies. The report featured a potential U.S. listing that could have raised $300 million to $500 million.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

