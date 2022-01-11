U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.50
    +17.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,046.00
    +94.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,688.75
    +80.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,176.90
    +8.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.41
    +1.18 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    +7.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.32
    +0.56 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3680
    +0.1600 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,867.51
    +214.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.85
    -56.38 (-5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,490.17
    +44.92 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Iris Energy Limited Announces Monthly Investor Update for December 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Construction at Mackenzie (1.5 EH/s, 50MW)

Construction at Mackenzie (1.5 EH/s, 50MW)
Construction at Mackenzie (1.5 EH/s, 50MW)
Construction at Mackenzie (1.5 EH/s, 50MW)

Mackenzie illustrative layout (incl. potential expansion)

Mackenzie illustrative layout (incl. potential expansion)
Mackenzie illustrative layout (incl. potential expansion)
Mackenzie illustrative layout (incl. potential expansion)

Prince George illustrative layout

Prince George illustrative layout
Prince George illustrative layout
Prince George illustrative layout

Daily average operating hashrate chart

Daily average operating hashrate chart
Daily average operating hashrate chart
Daily average operating hashrate chart

14% increase in average operating hashrate to 748 PH/s

10% increase in Bitcoin mined

Mackenzie (1.5 EH/s, 50MW) and Prince George (2.4 EH/s, 85MW) construction remains on track

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner with 15.2 EH/s of secured miners, today published a monthly investor update for December 2021, containing its results from operations as well as construction and development updates.

Key highlights

  • Operations:

    • 748 PH/s average operating hashrate in December (+14% increase)

    • 124 Bitcoin mined (+10% increase), generating monthly operating revenue of US$6.2 million

    • Operations now 100%1 renewable since inception following the purchase of renewable energy certificates (RECs)

    • Minimal impact to operations at Canal Flats (0.7 EH/s) despite -30°C (-22°F) conditions (having also operated successfully through 40°C (104°F) heat in June 2021), again demonstrating the versatility of the Company's proprietary specialized data center design

  • Construction

    • Mackenzie (BC, Canada) remains on track to deliver capacity of 1.5 EH/s (50MW) in 2022, with the first 0.3 EH/s (9MW) expected in Q2 2022 followed by full ramp up expected during Q3 2022

    • Long-lead procurement is essentially complete at Prince George (BC, Canada), with construction on track to deliver 1.4 EH/s (50MW) in Q3 2022 and expansion to 2.4 EH/s (85MW) anticipated in 2023

  • Development:

    • Substantial progress made on prospective large-scale project sites in Texas, including design, planning and electrical connection studies

    • Development works continued across a number of additional secured sites in Canada and other parts of the USA and Asia-Pacific, which are expected to support up to 1GW of aggregate power capacity and are expected to be capable of powering growth well beyond the Company's 15.2 EH/s2 of secured miners (~530MW)

Corporate update

Having successfully completed a $232 million Nasdaq IPO in November 2021, Iris Energy has moved quickly to deploy its capital, with great progress being made in British Columbia, Canada and a number of other sites under development.

With the listing complete, the Company’s shareholder base provides a great foundation for future growth, with a strongly aligned Board and management team (~26% shareholding) supported by a deep pool of institutional investors (~38% shareholding)3.

With Iris Energy’s expanding footprint in North America and particularly its current operating base in Vancouver, plans are well advanced to open an office in Texas in early 2022. Several additional Australian executives are expected to relocate to North America in January and February this year.

Canal Flats update (0.7 EH/s, 30MW) – BC, Canada

Canal Flats (100% renewable operations since inception) achieved monthly average operating hashrate of 748 PH/s in December 2021 (vs. 657 PH/s in November 2021), an increase of 14%. This enabled 124 Bitcoin to be mined during the month (+10% increase), generating monthly operating revenue of US$6.2 million.

The 14% increase in hashrate was driven by the installation of new latest generation hardware (1,666 Bitmain S19j Pro) to replace existing lower efficiency hardware.

There was minimal impact to operations despite -30°C (-22°F) conditions (having also operated successfully through 40°C (104°F) heat in June 2021), again demonstrating the versatility of the Company’s proprietary specialized data center design.

This unique ability of Iris Energy to optimize air cooling and reheating enhances the operating environment and life of the Company’s miners. Our unique airflow system and recirculation design takes advantage of the heat generated by the miners and also helps minimize our environmental footprint as no secondary heating or air conditioning is required.

See Canal Flats site tour video at https://youtu.be/-tld2Hw0AqM.

Mackenzie update (1.5 EH/s, 50MW) – BC, Canada

Construction continues to advance at the 1.5 EH/s (50MW) site in Mackenzie, with the first data center building structurally complete and foundations for the substation well advanced.

The first 0.3 EH/s (9MW) remains on track for commissioning during Q2 2022 followed by full ramp up to 1.5 EH/s (50MW) expected during Q3 2022.

Upon completion, the specialized data centers are expected to power an additional ~15,000 Bitmain S19j Pro miners (already secured) generating 1.5 EH/s of incremental hashrate and adding approximately 15 direct full-time local jobs in Mackenzie.

Prince George update (2.4 EH/s, 85MW) – BC, Canada

Construction continued to progress at the Company’s 2.4 EH/s (85MW) site in Prince George, with the procurement of long-lead items essentially complete.

The first 1.4 EH/s (50MW) remains on track to be energized by the end of Q3 2022 with the additional 1.0 EH/s (35MW) anticipated to come online in 2023.

Upon completion, the specialized data centers are expected to power an additional ~25,000 Bitmain S19j Pro and S19j miners (already secured) generating 2.4 EH/s of incremental hashrate and adding approximately 20 direct full-time local jobs in Prince George.

Future development sites

Substantial progress was made on prospective large-scale project sites in Texas, including design, planning and electrical connection studies.

Development works continued across a number of additional secured sites in Canada and other parts of the USA and Asia-Pacific, which are expected to support up to 1GW of aggregate power capacity and are expected to be capable of powering growth well beyond the Company’s 15.2 EH/s2 of secured miners (~530MW).

Further details will be provided in due course including as and when development sites transition to the construction phase.

Operating and Financial Results

Daily average operating hashrate chart

An infographic accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08060f18-5a97-48cb-8f9c-88c5d7805d10

Technical commentary

The key highlight for the period was the 14% increase in average operating hashrate attributable to the installation of new latest generation hardware to replace existing lower efficiency hardware.

Pleasingly, there was minimal impact to operations at Canal Flats (0.7 EH/s) despite -30°C (-22°F) conditions (having also operated successfully through 40°C (104°F) heat in June 2021), again demonstrating the versatility of the Company’s proprietary specialized data center design.

Revenue decreased from November 2021 primarily due to macro factors, i.e., a decrease in the average Bitcoin price (from ~US$61k to ~US$50k) and an increase in the network difficulty (average implied global hashrate increased from 159 EH/s to 169 EH/s). These factors were partially offset by the 14% increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate.

Operating*

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Operating renewable power usage (MW)

22

23

26

Avg operating hashrate (PH/s)

649

657

748

* Reflects actual recorded operating power usage and hashrate (not nameplate).

Financial (unaudited)

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Bitcoin mined*

127

113

124

Mining revenue (US$'000)4

7,338

6,593

6,170

Electricity costs (US$'000)4

852

822

945

Revenue per Bitcoin (US$)

57,634

58,328

49,700

Electricity costs per Bitcoin (US$)

6,695

7,275

7,612

* Reflects Bitcoin mined post deduction of mining pool fees (currently 0.5% x total Bitcoin mined).

Miner Shipping Schedule

Hardware

Units

PH/s (shipments)

PH/s
(cumulative)

Operating (December 2021)

S19j Pro / A12 / Other5

8,362

748

748

Inventory – in transit

S19j Pro / S19j

4,971

485

1,233

Inventory – pending deployment

S19j / Other6

2,690

219

1,452

Q1 2022

S19j Pro / S19j

11,584

1,112

2,564

Q2 2022

S19j Pro / S19j

11,660

1,119

3,683

Q3 2022

S19j Pro / S19j

7,063

659

4,342

Q4 2022

S19j Pro / S19j

27,973

2,781

7,123

Q1 2023

S19j Pro

26,577

2,658

9,781

Q2 2023

S19j Pro

26,765

2,676

12,457

Q3 2023

S19j Pro

26,952

2,695

15,152

Total

154,597

15,152


Site Overview

Capacity (MW)

Capacity (EH/s)

Timing

Status

Canal Flats

30

0.7

Complete

Operating

Mackenzie

50

1.5

Q2-Q3 2022

Under construction

Prince George

85

2.4

Q3 2022/2023

Under construction

Other secured sites

365

10.6

TBC

Under development

Total

530

15.2


About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities

  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power

  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Forward Looking Statements

This investor update includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Iris Energy’s future financial or operating performance. For example, forward-looking statements include but are not limited to scheduled shipments, status and anticipated production of construction sites in Mackenzie and Prince George; and future development of sites in Canada, USA and Asia Pacific. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “scheduled” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Iris Energy’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Iris Energy’s limited operating history with operating losses; electricity outage, limitation of electricity supply or increase in electricity costs; long term outage or limitation of the internet connection at Iris Energy’s sites; Iris Energy’s evolving business model and strategy; Iris Energy’s ability to successfully manage its growth; Iris Energy’s ability to raise additional capital; competition; bitcoin prices; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; changes in regulation of digital assets; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Iris Energy’s final prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) with the SEC on November 18, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Iris Energy’s website at https://investors.irisenergy.co.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this investor update. Any forward-looking statement that Iris Energy makes in this investor update speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Iris Energy disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Media
Jon Snowball
Domestique
+61 477 946 068

Investors
Bom Shin
Iris Energy
+61 411 376 332
bom.shin@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https:// investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1 Currently 98% from renewable energy sources; 2% from purchase of RECs.
2 In addition to 0.7 EH/s currently operating, 14.5 EH/s of aggregate nameplate hashrate capacity has been secured through binding contracts for future delivery of miners.
3 Estimated shareholdings as at time of Nasdaq listing in November 2021.
4 Monthly U.S. dollar values shown have been translated from Australian dollars (A$) at the noon buying rate of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the last working day of each month. The rate applied for December 2021 is A$1 to US$0.7260.
5 Includes mix of lower efficiency hardware, which is estimated to represent less than 5% of the operating 748 PH/s.
6 Includes mix of lower efficiency hardware.


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4941842f-be29-4e76-a1e2-5b92de06ce69

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a21a554-398a-45aa-a75c-24f98b2d8eb0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d6760e1-0cce-41f5-a215-7f846c9a19c0


Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian Stock Drops on Hints of Vehicle Production Issues

    Stock in electric truck startup Rivian Automotive falls because of two issues that impact the same key success factor for the company: vehicle production.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • TSMC quarterly revenue soars 21% amid chip boom

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the consistent success behind Taiwan Semiconductor's sixth straight quarter of sales growth.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • GE’s Larry Culp Posted an Open Letter on LinkedIn. He’s Talking to Investors.

    The CEO laid out his vision for a transformed General Electric. He was upbeat about the company's split and is looking for other growth opportunities.