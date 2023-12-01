Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Iris Energy Limited's (NASDAQ:IREN) future prospects. Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The US$325m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$172m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Iris Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Software analysts is that Iris Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$24m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 162% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Iris Energy given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Iris Energy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

