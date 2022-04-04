U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,699.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,843.00
    -20.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.90
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.38
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6500
    +0.1600 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,132.50
    +178.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.35
    +48.08 (+4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.77
    -39.21 (-0.14%)
     
Iris Energy to Participate at Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on April 13, 2022

IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
·2 min read
In this article:
  • IREN
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED

SYDNEY, Australia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); announced today that that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on Wednesday, April 13.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion on Bitcoin mining and will be available for 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a 1x1 meeting, please contact a Cowen sales representative.

The Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit is a virtual event taking place on April 12-13, 2022. The event is focused on cryptocurrencies & digital assets, North American listed miners who are poised to take increasing share of network hash rate, holding key advantages with access to capital markets, operations in low-risk jurisdictions, and ESG commitments.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Contacts

Investors
Kane Doyle
Iris Energy
+61 422 013 860
kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.


