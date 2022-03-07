U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,273.00
    -54.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,254.00
    -329.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,605.75
    -234.00 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.10
    -32.70 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    126.14
    +10.46 (+9.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.80
    +17.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.98
    +1.50 (+4.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0037 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9600
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,121.54
    -1,451.79 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    856.18
    -71.51 (-7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Iris Energy to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IREN
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED

SYDNEY, Australia, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023), announced today that its management team is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences.

Attendance at these conferences is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and to secure a time for one-on-one meetings.

  • Thursday, March 17: Canaccord Genuity Blockchain Infrastructure & Mining Summit

  • Thursday, March 24: Ladenburg Thalmann Special Crypto Expo

  • Monday, March 28: Bank of America Crypto Mining Day

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Contacts

Investors
Bom Shin
Iris Energy
+61 411 376 332
bom.shin@irisenergy.co


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Crude Oil Surges; Market Correction Nearing New Leg Down Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Continues

    Futures fell while crude oil prices skyrocketed on Russia oil embargo risks. The stock market rally is nearing February lows as Russia's Ukraine invasion continues.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $5 Billion Stake in Occidental Petroleum

    From Wednesday through Friday, Berkshire bought more than 60 million shares of Occidental, fueling a surge in the energy company's share price.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Putin’s ruble work-around still leaves bond payments in doubt

    His decree establishes temporary rules for sovereign and corporate debtors to make payments to creditors from “countries that engage in hostile activities” against Russia.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • European Currencies Crumble With Ruble on Oil Embargo Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- European currencies are plunging to new lows as the war in Ukraine escalates, spurring macro traders to sell some of their most liquid assets. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsThe euro fe

  • GameStop chair Cohen takes stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, pushes strategic alternatives

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen said on Sunday that he now owns nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond and wants the housewares retailer to explore strategic alternatives that include a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy and is chairman of the board of videogame retailer GameStop Corp, criticized Bed Bath & Beyond, which is worth roughly $1.6 billion, for an "overly ambitious" strategy, overpaying its top executives and failing to reverse market share losses. "We believe Bed Bath needs to narrow its focus to fortify operations and maintain the right inventory mix to meet demand, while simultaneously exploring strategic alternatives that include separating buybuy Baby, Inc and a full sale of the Company," Cohen wrote to the company's board of directors.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Roblox Stock?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been getting a lot of recognition lately due to the rising popularity of the metaverse. Roblox is one of the industry pioneers that is gaining widespread interest following Mark Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook, now Meta Platforms, will evolve into a metaverse company in the next few years. Interestingly, the Roblox platform is free to join and use.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ

    Icahn, who had been cutting the position, in recent days sold the remainder of it, the report said, adding the activist investor's two representatives on Occidental's board are also resigning. A representative for Icahn Enterprises confirmed the WSJ story but did not provide a copy of the letter to Reuters, citing confidentiality.

  • Here's Why We're Watching Atreca's (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cash Burn Situation

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although...

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • In Tech’s Bust, Not All Stock Funds Have Fallen Equally—or at All

    Here’s a look at how different companies, sectors and funds are faring in an overall dismal environment.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    Three decades of outperformance doesn't mean there aren't still bargains to be found in the Nasdaq 100.

  • Ukraine War Puts Asia’s Stock Gauge on Track for Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Several of Asia’s key indexes have hit bleak milestones on growing investor concerns about the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine and sustained regulatory pressure on China’s technology sector.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130

  • U.S. stock futures sink Sunday as U.S. and its allies consider ban on Russian oil imports

    U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply after trading began late Sunday, as investors remain rattled by the ongoing war in Ukraine.