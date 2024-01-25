IRIS Metals Independent Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 3.5% More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Simon Lill, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) recently shelled out AU$102k to buy stock, at AU$0.68 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.5%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

IRIS Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Simon Lill is the biggest insider purchase of IRIS Metals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.51). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Simon Lill.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does IRIS Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. IRIS Metals insiders own about AU$30m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IRIS Metals Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about IRIS Metals. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IRIS Metals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IRIS Metals (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

