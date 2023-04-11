IRIS Metals to relist on ASX as only company with US hard rock lithium licences
IRIS Metals Ltd (ASX:IR1) chairman Simon Lill tells Proactive the company expects to relist on the ASX in the next quarter, emerging as the only company in the US with hard rock lithium mining licences in a known pegmatite and spodumene field. The company is acquiring the historic Longview and Beecher mines in South Dakota and will also acquire the historic Edison Lithium Mine and an additional 313 BLM claims in the Keystone and Tinton districts.
