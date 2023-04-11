U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,123.06
    +13.95 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.87
    +175.35 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,082.55
    -1.80 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.61
    +19.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +1.79 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.60
    +16.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.29 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4410
    +0.0260 (+0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2418
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7510
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,213.04
    +1,042.81 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.76
    +0.56 (+0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,785.72
    +44.16 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,923.37
    +289.71 (+1.05%)
     

IRIS Metals to relist on ASX as only company with US hard rock lithium licences

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- IRIS METALS LIMITED

IRIS Metals Ltd (ASX:IR1) chairman Simon Lill tells Proactive the company expects to relist on the ASX in the next quarter, emerging as the only company in the US with hard rock lithium mining licences in a known pegmatite and spodumene field. The company is acquiring the historic Longview and Beecher mines in South Dakota and will also acquire the historic Edison Lithium Mine and an additional 313 BLM claims in the Keystone and Tinton districts.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/iris-metals-to-relist-on-asx-as-only-company-with-us-hard-rock-lithium-licences-658611272