Iris Recognition Market Size to Grow by USD 1.33 billion | Government to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris recognition is a biometric authentication technology that captures an image of the eye pattern, converts the iris image to a binary template, and then saves the data to a server for the future to match the identity of an individual. Some of the major features of this technology include contactless, fast, accurate, operating at long distances, stable, non-invasive, and hygienic.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Iris Recognition Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The iris recognition market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market growth

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The iris recognition market report covers the following areas:

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: The global iris recognition market has several regional and international vendors that offer iris recognition at competitive prices. This gives buyers plenty of bargaining power. However, moderate product differentiation and low purchase cost reduction due to the low profitability of buyers will make the bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

End User

Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating End-user segment

The government segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Governments across the world are adopting iris recognition biometric technology due to incidents of violent activities and intrusions. An iris scanner captures a high-resolution image of an individual's eye and ensures accurate real-time identification. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement is increasing the adoption of iris recognition technology. In addition, the need to track employees and the introduction of government initiatives, such as e-passports, border control programs, and e-governance, are fueling the growth of the market.

Story continues

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the iris recognition market, including Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group among others.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist iris recognition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iris recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iris recognition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iris recognition market vendors

Related Reports:

Broadcasting Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Public Safety Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Iris Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aware Inc.

10.4 BI² Technologies

10.5 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

10.6 EyeLock LLC

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

10.8 Iris ID Systems Inc.

10.9 IrisGuard UK Ltd.

10.10 IRITECH INC.

10.11 M2SYS Technology

10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iris-recognition-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-33-billion--government-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user--technavio-301579623.html

SOURCE Technavio