U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    -0.86 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3260
    +0.1510 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,141.87
    +91.71 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.05
    -7.09 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.41
    +66.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

Iris Recognition Market Size to Grow by USD 1.33 billion | Government to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris recognition is a biometric authentication technology that captures an image of the eye pattern, converts the iris image to a binary template, and then saves the data to a server for the future to match the identity of an individual. Some of the major features of this technology include contactless, fast, accurate, operating at long distances, stable, non-invasive, and hygienic.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Iris Recognition Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Iris Recognition Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The iris recognition market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Request a Sample Report to learn about additional highlights related to market growth

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The iris recognition market report covers the following areas:

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: The global iris recognition market has several regional and international vendors that offer iris recognition at competitive prices. This gives buyers plenty of bargaining power. However, moderate product differentiation and low purchase cost reduction due to the low profitability of buyers will make the bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

  • End User

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating End-user segment

The government segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Governments across the world are adopting iris recognition biometric technology due to incidents of violent activities and intrusions. An iris scanner captures a high-resolution image of an individual's eye and ensures accurate real-time identification. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement is increasing the adoption of iris recognition technology. In addition, the need to track employees and the introduction of government initiatives, such as e-passports, border control programs, and e-governance, are fueling the growth of the market.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the iris recognition market, including Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group among others.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist iris recognition market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the iris recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the iris recognition market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iris recognition market vendors

Related Reports:

Broadcasting Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Public Safety Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Iris Recognition Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Competitive Scenario

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aware Inc.

  • 10.4 BI² Technologies

  • 10.5 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 EyeLock LLC

  • 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.8 Iris ID Systems Inc.

  • 10.9 IrisGuard UK Ltd.

  • 10.10 IRITECH INC.

  • 10.11 M2SYS Technology

  • 10.12 Thales Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iris-recognition-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-33-billion--government-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user--technavio-301579623.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesChina has become an important

  • Oil Swings as Traders Grapple With Recession Concerns, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated as investors weighed concerns that a global slowdown will erode demand against still-solid physical market signals.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesWest Texas Intermediate rose t

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Samsung produces 3nm chips that can be used for Bitcoin mining

    South Korean tech giant Samsung has started producing chips using its latest 3-nanometer (nm) technology, the company said Thursday. The new chips can be used for Bitcoin mining hardware. See related article: LG to follow Samsung adding NFT features to flagship TVs Fast facts One of the earliest clients for Samsung’s 3nm chips could be […]

  • Jeff Bezos Criticizes Biden’s Call for Gas Stations to Cut Prices

    Amazon’s founder said the president’s push is “misdirection.” The White House rejected the criticism.

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • Micron Is Benefiting From These 2 Industry Trends

    It has been difficult historically to invest in Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) thanks to the highly cyclical nature of the semiconductor sector. While the increase in memory demand -- thanks to trends like artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, 5G phones, and smart cars, to name a few -- is a significant driver, other less apparent shifts within the memory industry also contribute positively to the improving dynamics. Memory manufacturers like Micron and Samsung compete by introducing ever more powerful memory, primarily by increasing the bits per wafer.

  • No guarantees Swiss will always have enough gas, minister says

    Swiss businesses would be first to have energy rationed in the event of supply shortages, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga told the SonntagsZeitung, warning that the government cannot guarantee there will always be enough gas to go around. Landlocked Switzerland gets its gas via trading hubs in neighbouring countries in the European Union, so disruptions there would also affect Switzerland. Switzerland has relatively low demand for gas, which covers around 15% of total energy consumption.

  • European Gas Rises With Norway Strike Adding to Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe advanced as planned strikes in Norway threaten to further tighten a market that’s already reeling from Russia’s supply cuts.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire IndustriesBenchmark futu

  • How the crackdown on China's top influencers is shaking up the once-booming live-streaming e-commerce industry

    A week after Singles' Day last year, analysts asked Alibaba Group Holding chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong if he thought the company relied too heavily on its top live streamers to generate sales during the annual online shopping extravaganza. Zhang did not answer the question directly, but said Alibaba's Taobao Live platform treated all online influencers - big and small - fairly. Fast forward to today and Zhang's silence on the question speaks volumes. Diantao, the e-commerce giant's live-str

  • China’s Fast-Fashion Giant Shein Faces Dozens of Lawsuits Alleging Design Theft

    At least 50 federal lawsuits in the U.S. alleging trademark or copyright infringement have named Shein or its Hong Kong-based parent company, Zoetop Business, in the past three years.

  • Oil prices reverse losses, gain on tight supply concerns

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices reversed losses and edged up on Monday as concerns of tight supply amid lower OPEC output, unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia outweighed fears of a global recession. Brent crude futures for September rose 55 cents, or 0.5%, to $112.18 a barrel at 0650 GMT, after falling over $1 in early trade. "The group appears to be battling to maintain current output levels, with production falling over June."

  • German Regulator Fears Breakdown of Russian Gas Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Warning of a potential total breakdown of Russian gas supplies, Germany’s top power grid regulator called for greater efforts to save energy.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AThere’s now a questio

  • India to drop windfall tax if oil prices fall $40 a barrel

    India will only withdraw its windfall tax introduced last week for oil producers and refiners if global prices of crude fall as much as $40 a barrel from present levels, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj told Reuters on Monday. The tax on firms that have increased product exports to gain from higher overseas margins took effect on July 1, as the government moves to boost domestic supply and revenue. The taxes, and some accompanying export curbs, will hit the earnings of companies such as Reliance Industries, Nayara Energy, which is partly owned by Russia's Rosneft, the Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India Ltd and Vedanta Ltd.

  • France's Schneider Electric to sell Russia unit to local management

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's Schneider Electric SE has agreed to sell its Russian unit to the local leadership team, it said on Monday, joining a wave of companies divesting their Russian businesses. Schneider Electric said it expected to write off up to 300 million euros ($313 million) in net book value as a result of the divestment. "Schneider Electric is planning an orderly transfer and is allocating resources to support the employees in Russia and Belarus through the process," the company said.