Irish Hills Chamber: Bunco night at Cherry Creek Cellars to provide lots of fun Jan. 18

Cherry Creek Cellars is holding bunco night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. There will be three dice, a table of four and six rounds of action with a registration fee of $5. No experience is necessary. There will be a full beverage and café menu available.

Chateau Aeronautique Winery/Blue Skies Brewery is hosting the band Fifty Amp Fuse from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at their Irish Hills location. Reserve your tickets at chateauaeronautiquewinery.com.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church hosts a diaper closet the third Saturday of each month. The next one is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. There is no residency requirement or income verification, just a need. For those who are new, organizers just need your name, city, children’s ages and how you heard about the closet.

St. Rita Church Clarklake presents “Theology on Tap,” an open forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Clark Lake Golf Club. The hosts will be the Rev. Tom Helfrich, the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht and event organizer Deacon Todd Dahlberg. Food will be provided, and beverages are available for purchase. If you have any questions, please call the parish at 517-592-5470.

Boot Jack Tavern is hosting a comedy night beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

The Clark Lake Polar Plunge is taking place at Eagles Nest Bar & Grill on Saturday, Jan. 27, with registration beginning at 12:30 p.m. including a pre-plunge party. Plunge into Clark Lake beginning at 2 p.m. with the after-splash bash and awards ceremony to follow. Go to eaglesnestclarklake.com for more information.

Devils & Round Lake Tip-Up is coming up Feb. 2-4. Enjoy fishing contests, a poker run, snowmobile racing, hover craft rides, outhouse races and more. Visit the Highland Inn on Sunday for a benefit auction. Find the event details on Facebook.

Every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Heart O the Lakes Church holds GriefShare programs through Feb. 19. At GriefShare, you'll find a safe, comforting place where you can talk with others about your grief. You'll find support, direction and guidance on how to make it through. For more information contact Jasmine 517-265-9792.

For more Irish Hills happenings, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

