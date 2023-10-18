Irish Hills Chamber: Businesses, groups hosting musical, seasonal events

Support Your Chamber of Commerce Day is today. The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating with an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. at our office at 221 Mill St., Suite C in Brooklyn. Stop in and say hi, learn about the benefits of membership and enjoy coffee and doughnuts with your business community.

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for our “Women Empower Hour” taking place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery in Addison. This unique networking experience will feature mixology classes and networking and includes light appetizers. Register at www.IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Witches Night Out is taking place in downtown Brooklyn from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Wear your best witch attire and stop in participating shops for shopping, laughing, sipping, drawings and spooky cheer. Call Kelsey’s Boutique & Gifts for more information.

Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series is back at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. From 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Billy King and the Holler Fest Allstars will be performing. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding a Pumpkin Jamboree Weekend Friday through Sunday, Oct. 20-22. This fall family camp will include hayrides, pumpkin carving, a costume parade and contest, trick-or-treating, campfires and traditional camp activities. Go to www.ymcastorercamps.org for details and registration.

Trunk-or-treat with our local heroes at Norvell Township’s Ahren’s Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Meet the Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, Napoleon Fire Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Jackson Community Ambulance. If you wish to volunteer or have questions, please call 734-649-8750.

Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton is holding its annual trunk-or-treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. This event includes food vendors, live music, cider and doughnuts and a bouncy house. Don’t forget to wear your costumes. Go to www.chevroletofclinton.com for more information.

Story continues

Kiwanis Club of Brooklyn’s 33rd annual Arts and Crafts Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Columbia Upper Elementary School. Admission is $1 or a canned food donation to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Call 517-768-0963 with questions.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Columbia School District is holding a trunk-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29, at Columbia Central Jr.-Sr. High School. If you are a local business or family that would like to host a trunk, please call 517-592-6641.

HOTLWEEN at Heart O the Lakes Church is taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Join them for indoor games, prizes, candy and more. Go to www.hotlstrong.com for more information.

Join Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery at their new location in Addison every other Tuesday for Tuesday Talks. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, they will be featuring military and commercial flying insights with 38-plus-year pilot Mark Coghlin. Go to www.sandbarcafe.cafe for more information.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Irish Hills Chamber: Businesses, groups hosting music, seasonal events