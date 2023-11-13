Irish Hills Chamber: Chamber's next scheduled Coffee & Connections is Thursday, Nov. 16

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for Coffee & Connections at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Harold’s Place. Come find out more about the benefits of the chamber and network with the Irish Hills business community. Breakfast is courtesy of Harold’s Place. Go to IrishHills.com to register.

Nite Lites is back at Michigan International Speedway from Friday, Nov. 17 through Jan. 7. Their hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are available at the entrance or online at NiteLitesShow.com.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Cherry Creek Cellar’s annual “When the Bucks Away the Doe will Play” event is taking place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Gather with your girlfriends and enjoy live music, complementary appetizers and plenty of drink specials. Book an igloo for the full Cherry Creek experience. Go to cherrycreekwine.com for details.

April Messer Photography will be holding “Holiday Pet Portraits” at Columbia Animal Clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. This event is open to the public. April’s Studio on Wheels will be parked in the side parking lot. Call, text or private message to reserve your spot. Go to aprilmesserphotography.com for more information.

“Painting with a Swing” will take place at Gauci Golf Resort from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. At this event you will be instructed to paint a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a super fun and judgement-free zone with a live artist. Relax with music, appetizers and of course drinking! (non-alcoholic options are available). For tickets, email paintingwithaswing@gmail.com.

Join Black Dog Flower Co. for a wreath workshop at Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. The workshop will include materials and hearty appetizers. Go to blackdogflowerco.com for tickets.

The Brooklyn holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting is taking place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Downtown community activities begin at 5:30 p.m. Parade line-up is at 6:30 p.m. on Irwin Street, with the parade starting at 7 p.m. and the tree lighting to follow. Find a list of activities on the Downtown Brooklyn Facebook page.

For more happenings in the Irish Hills, go to the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

