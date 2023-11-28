Irish Hills Chamber: Christmas arrives this weekend in the Irish Hills with plenty of events

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce has a Giving Tree in our lobby at 221 Mill St., Brooklyn. Stop by and pick up an ornament to shop for some of our local families who are in need of a little extra help this holiday season. If you cannot stop by, call our office at 517-592-8907 and we will get you the information you need.

Holidays in the Hills is coming up the weekend of Dec. 1-3 all around the Irish Hills area. The weekend is full of Santa visits, a Christmas Gala, a charity track drive, Nite Lites, live music, parades, tree lightings, comedy show, open houses, sip and shops, shopping and lots of family fun. Go to IrishHills.com for details.

One of the long-standing events during the Holidays in the Hills weekend is the Oh These Irish Hills Christmas Gala taking place Friday through Sunday at the Irish Hills Eagles in Brooklyn. Enjoy a silent auction, entertainment, constructing grave blanket classes, baked potato bar, Savanna Rose Dance Studio’s dancers, DJ Trivia and more! Go to OTIH.org for details.

The Manitou Beach Village businesses are holding their Christmas parade from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. There will be a tree lighting and activities after the parade. Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, take part in the ugly sweater contest, enjoy the Santa Lucia Girls Choir, holiday vendors, shopping and more.

Callaghan’s Coffee Café will be having live music from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 1, featuring John Louis Good. Callaghan’s is at 109 S. Main St., in Brooklyn.

Downtown Brooklyn and Manitou Beach Village businesses are holding a “Sip and Shop” on Saturday, Dec. 2, with refreshments and specials making shopping local even more enjoyable this holiday season.

Michigan International Speedway is holding its annual MIS Cares charity track and toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 2 during the Holidays in the Hills weekend. Look for details at mispeedway.com.

McCourtie Park is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, for their newly renovated McCourtie Park Rathskeller. There will be refreshments, Santa, a photo booth, a toy drive and more. Find more information on the McCourtie Park Facebook page.

Cherry Creek Cellars will be hosting its “Wine-Ter Festival” on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday Dec. 3. There will be outdoor igloos; a Bier tent; German inspired cuisine and Gluhwein, traditional German cookies; vendor booths featuring local shops; firepits and live music. New this year is cloggers, family watercolor portraits, Kids Day, Santa, hot chocolate, kids’ crafts and more. There is an admission of $5 but fees will be waived with a canned good donation. Go to CherryCreekWine.com for details.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her offices are at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted by calling 517-592-8907 or by visiting IrishHills.com.

