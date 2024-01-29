Irish Hills Chamber: Devils and Round Lake Tip-Up, Valentine's events highlight happenings

The Clinton Inn is hosting a Valentine’s Sweetheart Dinner 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. This event is reservation only beginning Feb. 1. They also are running a special until Feb. 19, use code LOVE14 and get 14% off when you book one of their romance packages. Go to theclintoninn.com for details.

Devils & Round Lake Tip-Up is coming up on Feb. 2-4. Enjoy fishing contests, a poker run, snowmobile racing, hovercraft rides, outhouse races and more. Visit the Highland Inn on Sunday for a benefit auction. Find the event details on Facebook.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery in Addison will have a Tip-Up Chili Bar along with breakfast, baked goods, coffee drinks, hot cocoa and more. Go to sandbarcafe.cafe for more information.

Paula’s Poop Deck is holding a pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, during Tip Up. Check out their spring break inventory and get up to 40% off purchases.

Artesian Wells Sports Tavern is holding Psychic Monday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5. Appointments are available from 5 to 7 p.m. with walk-ins from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Call 517-263-8488 or text 517-366-3101 to schedule your appointment.

Galentine’s Sip & Shop is taking place in downtown Brooklyn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Some of the participating businesses include Callaghan’s Coffee Café, Come to Your Effin Senses, IDK Creative Décor, Village Peddler Gift Shoppe and Twigs & Twine. Find the event on Facebook for details.

Cherry Creek Cellars is holding a Valentine’s open house with wine and dessert pairing from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Find details at cherrycreekwine.com.

Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant is holding “Valentine’s Dinner on the Lake” from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. They will have an Italian menu featuring chicken marsala, shrimp scampi, drinks, wine specials and many more homemade options. Call 517-467-4700 to reserve your table.

Chateau Aeronautique Winery will be having Valentine’s dinner and a show from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Reservations must be made by Feb. 7. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

For more Irish Hills happenings, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

