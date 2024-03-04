Irish Hills Chamber: Hidden Lake Gardens' Spring Bulb Show starts Saturday, March 9

Tickets are on sale for Taste of the Irish Hills. We have 24 stops on the tour this year, featuring some of the best cuisine in the Irish Hills. Tickets are only $25 per person for this self-guided foodie tour and are available at IrishHills.com, Cherry Creek Cellars, Callaghan’s Coffee Café and the Irish Hills Chamber office. This event is sponsored by Visit Lenawee.

Lake LeAnn Golf Course and 10th Hole Grille and Pub will have live music and a beer tent from 3 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9, to coincide with the Taste of the Irish Hills event. Enjoy live music, food and drink specials, the heated beer tent, a dance floor, golf competitions and prizes.

Hidden Lake Garden’s Spring Bulb Show is coming up Saturday, March 9, through Sunday, March 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a spectacular showing of daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, amaryllis and other spring flowers inside the conservatory. HLG entry fee gives access to all garden attractions, including the bulb show in the conservatory. Learn more at ipf.msu.edu/hidden-lake-gardens.

Village Peddler Gift Shoppe in downtown Brooklyn is holding a Permanent Jewelry Event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Please call to secure your spot at 517-592-8027. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Join Harold’s Place for their first-ever Tap Takeover with Pavlov Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 8. Entertainment for the evening will be singer/Pavlov manager, Aaron Krott. Bring your howler or growler and they will fill it up for you. The kitchen closes at 8 p.m. but will have light snacks/appetizers for purchase until 10 p.m.

Interested in volunteering at Hidden Lake Gardens? Stop in the visitors' center during their volunteer fair from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10. They are seeking volunteers to assist with events, the Sky Walk, garden areas and in the Gatehouse and Daffodil Gift Shop. Learn more about specific volunteer positions and fill out a volunteer application at ipf.msu.edu/hidden-lake-gardens.

Bundy Hill Offroad is holding a “Pot of Gold Hunt” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Be the first to find the pot of gold and win $100. Go to bundyhilloffroad.com for more information.

Be sure to go to IrishHills.com for our area’s St. Patrick’s Day events.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted by visiting IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

