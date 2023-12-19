Irish Hills Chamber: Holiday events this week still going on with Christmas only days away

Hidden Lake Gardens’ event, “Under the Silver Moon” on Friday, Dec. 29, is sold out. Check out more events at hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu.

“Painting with a Swing” will take place at Gauci Golf Resort from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. At this event you will be instructed to paint a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a super fun and judgement-free zone with a live artist. Relax with music, appetizers, and of course drinking! (non-alcoholic options will be available). For tickets, email paintingwithaswing@gmail.com.

Heart O’ the Lakes Church will have their Ladies Night Out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at their Brooklyn Campus, 7031 Jefferson Road. This event features dips, desserts and DIYs. All women are welcome. All supplies will be provided, just bring a dip or dessert to pass. Call Bethany at 330-397-3151 with questions.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Chateau Aeronautique Winery & Blue Skies Brewery is holding a Christmas Market from noon to 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 24. Go to chateauaeronautiquewinery.com for more information.

The Winery North of 12 is holding a Christmas Centerpiece Class from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. This class is $65, but if you bring a new set of gloves and a hat to be donated, it will be $60. A $30, non-refundable deposit is required to hold your seat. Go to northof12.com for more information.

Hayes State Park is holding a Christmas break open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Staff will share information about their jobs and answer questions on park amenities, units and details of operations. They will also discuss upcoming seasonal park worker openings with applications available. Refreshments will be served. Call 517-467-7401 with any questions.

Your Premiere Properties will be hosting their holiday food drive now until Dec. 19 to support the local Brooklyn Food Pantry. Bring in a canned good, boxed dinner or other non-perishable item to their office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Your Premiere Properties will be matching each donation one-for-one! When you drop off your item, you will receive an entry ticket per item donated. On Dec. 19, they will have a live drawing and select three winning tickets. Each winner will receive a $50 Visa/Mastercard gift certificate to use this holiday on whatever he/she chooses.

Story continues

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our community for making our first Giving Tree such a success. We were able to help over 20 families in the Irish Hills community. Thank you to our board members for helping us wrap everything. We truly appreciate our giving community.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Irish Hills Chamber: Christmas is next week; holiday events scheduled