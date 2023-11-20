Irish Hills Chamber: 'Holidays in the Hills' is coming up the weekend of Dec. 1-3

“Holidays in the Hills” is coming up the weekend of Dec. 1-3 all around the Irish Hills area. The weekend is full of Santa visits, a Christmas Gala, a charity track drive, Nite Lites, live music, parades, tree lightings, comedy show, open houses, sip and shops, shopping and lots of family fun. Go to IrishHills.com for details.

Brooklyn Gives Back is taking place through Nov. 25. Each participating downtown shop is collecting items and donations for a charity of their choice. Find the list on the Downtown Brooklyn Facebook page.

The Brooklyn holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting is taking place 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24. Downtown community activities begin at 5:30 p.m. Parade line-up is at 6:30 p.m. on Irwin Street, with the parade starting at 7 p.m. and the tree lighting to follow. Find a list of activities on the Downtown Brooklyn Facebook page.

Join Chevrolet of Clinton from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, as they pack a truck for a Toys for Tots toy drive. They are partnering with the Young Marines of Lenawee. If you cannot make it on Nov. 25, toys can be dropped off through Dec. 13.

Stop into Lakeside Café during Shop Small Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 25 for specials and vendors. They also offer customized gifts for your Christmas gift-giving needs. Go to LakeSideCafe.us.com for more information.

Nite Lites is back at Michigan International Speedway from Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Their hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets are available at the entrance or online at NiteLitesShow.com.

Join Black Dog Flower Co. for a Wreath Workshop at Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26. The workshop will include materials and hearty appetizers. Go to blackdogflowerco.com for tickets.

Join Bank Michigan for hot chocolate and cookies to start your weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. They also will be rolling out the newest Clearly Free Checking seasonal gift as a bonus to anyone who opens an account. Call 517-592-3205 for more information.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce has a Giving Tree in our lobby at 221 Mill St., Brooklyn. Stop by and pick up an ornament to shop for some of our local families in need of a little extra help this holiday season. If you cannot stop by, call our office at 517-592-8907 and we will get you the information you need.

