Irish Hills Chamber: 'No Drama New Year's Celebration' coming up Dec. 31 at Jerry's Pub

Hidden Lake Gardens’ event, “Under the Silver Moon” on Friday, Dec. 29 is sold out. Check out more events at hiddenlakegardens.msu.edu.

Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant is holding its “No Drama New Year’s Celebration” from 7 to 11:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. There is no upfront cost and DJ Luke will be starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy dinner specials including prime rib and complimentary Detroit Coney's to ring in the New Year. Call 517-467-4700 to reserve a table as they will have limited seating.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Heart O the Lakes Church holds GriefShare classes through Feb. 19. At GriefShare, you'll find a safe, comforting place where you can talk with others about your grief. You'll find support, direction and guidance on how to make it through. For more information, contact Jasmine at 517-265-9792.

Hayes State Park is holding a Christmas break open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28. Staff will share information about their jobs and answer questions on park amenities, units and details of operations. They will also discuss upcoming seasonal park worker openings with applications available. Refreshments will be served. Call 517-467-7401 with any questions.

Nite Lites is at Michigan International Speedway through Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Their hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday. Tickets are available at the entrance or online at NiteLitesShow.com.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will be at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, featuring Mercury Salad. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

“Painting with a Swing” will take place at Gauci Golf Resort from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. At this event you will be instructed to paint a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a super fun and judgement-free zone with a live artist. Relax with music, appetizers and of course drinking! (non-alcoholic options are available). For tickets, email paintingwithaswing@gmail.com.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church hosts a diaper closet on the third Saturday of each month. The next one is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. There is no residency requirement or income verification, just a need. For those who are new, all the church needs are your name, city, children’s ages and how you heard about the closet.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce offices will be closed through Wednesday, Jan. 3. To find out about events going on in the area, please go to the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

Wishing you happy holidays from all of us at the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

