Irish Hills Chamber: Painting, music and fall events fill calendar

Support Your Chamber of Commerce Day is Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is celebrating this day with an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. at our office at 221 Mill St., Suite C, in Brooklyn. Stop in and say hi, learn about the benefits of membership and enjoy coffee and doughnuts with your business community.

Gauci Golf Resort is holding “Painting with a Swing” from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Join them for a fun evening of painting or crafting. Relax with music, drinks and light appetizers while you create. Go to gaucigolfresort.com for more information and tickets.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Harold’s Place is holding a Paint & Pour class from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18. Choose from two different fall designs for $40 per person. The class includes palette and painting supplies along with two drink tickets and a small cheese and cracker plate. Call 517-206-3256 to RSVP.

Mark your calendars, downtown Brooklyn’s annual Pumpkin Quest is coming up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. This yearly event features pumpkins, games, food, costume contests and tons of family fun. Watch Facebook for more details.

Hayes Haunting Weekend will be at W.J. Hayes State Park Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15. The theme is Friday the 13th.

Join Brooklyn American Legion Post 315 for the 2023 Hunters Gun Raffle from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. This event features dinner, games and raffles. Tickets are available at the Legion for $100 each.

Witches Night Out is taking place in downtown Brooklyn from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Wear your best witch attire and stop in to participating shops for shopping, laughing, sipping, drawings and spooky cheer. Call Kelsey’s Boutique & Gifts for more information.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series is back at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. From 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Billy King and the Holler Fest Allstars will be performing. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding a Pumpkin Jamboree Weekend, Friday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 22. This fall family camp will include hayrides, pumpkin carving, a costume parade and contest, trick-or-treating, campfires and traditional camp activities. Go to ymcastorercamps.org for details and registration.

For more Irish Hills happenings, please go to our community calendar at IrishHills.com.

