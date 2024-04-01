Irish Hills Chamber: Ribbon cutting to celebrate Come to Your Effin Senses' anniversary

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 11, to kick off Come to Your Effin Senses’ one year anniversary celebration at 11 a.m., located at 124 S. Main St. in Brooklyn. Their hours for the day are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special giveaways, delicious treats, discounts all day and late-night shopping.

Black Dog Flower Co. has flowers available for pre-order for Mother’s Day. Go to blackdogflowerco.com to place your order. Choose from two sizes with tulips and a mix of the best spring blooms. Pickup is on Saturday at Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery or at the farm.

The Lenawee Community Foundation is excited to invite you to their annual celebration on Thursday, April 4, from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. at the Adrian Armory & Events Center. This event is $20 per person. Call 517-263-4696 for tickets and more information.

The Mill Sports & Event Center located at 230 N. Main St. in Onsted is holding a Spring Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 13. Email TheMillSportsandEventsCenter@gmail.com with any questions. They are no longer accepting vendors.

The Greenleaf Mansion Bed and Breakfast is having Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14. Enjoy a five-course luncheon for $65 per guest. Spaces are limited for reservations only. Call 517-467-6620 with any questions and to reserve your spot.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will be at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 18, featuring Wilson Thicket. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Call 517-467-4700 for more information.

Shredding Day with RE/MAX Mid-Michigan/Brooklyn is back in downtown Brooklyn from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, April 19. Just bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for the Brooklyn Food Pantry to shred your documents. RE/MAX Mid-Michigan/Brooklyn is located at 131 N. Main St., Brooklyn. Call Stoney at 517-206-5522 with any questions.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church hosts a diaper closet the third Saturday of each month. The next one is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. There is no residency requirement or income verification, just a need. For those who are new, organizers just need your name, city, children’s ages and how you heard about the closet.

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber for “Unwrapping Imperfection — A Women’s Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 10, at the Adrian College Boathouse on Devils Lake. We are featuring Dr. Tammy Barnett as our motivational speaker. Tickets are limited and cost $50 per person. If you register before April 10, tickets are only $45. Register at IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907. This event is sponsored by Come to Your Effin’ Senses.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C. P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be reached at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

