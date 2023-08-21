Irish Hills Chamber: Ribbon cutting to have cookout, Corvette show at Chevrolet of Clinton

Join us for a ribbon cutting to kick off Chevrolet of Clinton’s grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The celebration is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a cookout, shaved ice, a Corvette car show, pet adoption, live broadcast from WLEN (103.9), giveaways, live music and more. Go to chevroletofclinton.com for more information.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding a Women’s Adventure Wellness Weekend Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17. The weekend will give you a great opportunity to try new activities, get fit, experience some outdoor adventures or just enjoy the peaceful surroundings of the camp. Go to ymcastorercamps.org to register.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Phoenix Rising Wellness Center in Manitou Beach Village is holding an Acutonics self-care class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 2. In this class, you will learn the easy-to-learn healing system using sound and vibration to reharmonize and attune the human energy field. Acutonics is a non-invasive yet powerful, transformational healing system. Go to phoenixrisingwellnesscenters.com for more information.

WellWise Services Area Agency on Aging is holding “Tech Time” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of every month at 107 Chicago St., Brooklyn. Their technology team holds monthly drop-in sessions to provide one-on-one support to help you with technology issues (computer, phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact them at 517-592-1974 or glen.ashlock@wellwiseservices.org.

Join the Walker Wheels for some vintage baseball at Cambridge Junction Historical State Park/Walker Tavern Historic Site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Bring a chair or a blanket to enjoy baseball as it was played in the 1860s. Go to Michigan.gov/walkertavern for more events.

Sandbar Café, Coffee & Creamery will be hosting “Tuesday Talks.” Watch for the following topics: Area History, Bee Sustainability, Night Sky Photography, Birding w/ Nerds, Perennial Gardening and more. Sandbar Café’s new location is 103 S. Talbot St. in Addison.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Lunch & Learn” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub in Brooklyn. Michelle McLemore and Bart from Irish Hills Acupuncture & Wellness will be speaking about stress management while guests enjoy a lunch from JR’s Hometown Grill & Pub. The cost is $16 per chamber member or $32 for potential members. Register at IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907.

