Irish Hills Chamber: 'Stories for Veterans' to be shared at Brooklyn American Legion

On Friday, Nov. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m., Brooklyn American Legion Post 315 will be holding “Stories for Veterans” featuring Storyfest favorite Adam Mellema. Join them for this unique veteran-themed story. Then on Saturday, Nov. 4, Mellema will be holding a storytelling workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at the Legion.

WellWise Services Area Agency on Aging features a “Connection Café” on the second Wednesday of the month with food, topics and fun. On the menu for Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is “Friendship 101,” making and keeping friends as we age. WellWise Services is at 107 Chicago St., in Brooklyn.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series is back at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. On Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., The Dick Siegel Trio will be performing. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

Nite Lites 5K Fun Run/Walk is taking place at Michigan International Speedway from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Register at nitelitesshow.com.

Every Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Heart O the Lakes Church holds Grief Share classes from Nov. 13 through Feb. 19. At Grief Share, you'll find a safe, comforting place where you can talk with others about your grief. You'll find support, direction and guidance on how to make it through. For more information, contact Jasmine Seefeld by calling 517-265-9792 or by sending an email to jasminemason2020@yahoo.com.

“Painting with a Swing” will take place at Gauci Golf Resort from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. At this event you will be instructed to paint a one-of-a-kind masterpiece in a super fun and judgment-free zone with a live artist. Relax with music, appetizers and of course drinking (non-alcoholic options available). For tickets, send an email to paintingwithaswing@gmail.com.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding a Color Fun Run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6941 Stony Lake Road in Napoleon. Experience the beauty of YMCA Storer Camps’ 1,200 acres with an extra splash of color thrown in during their first 5K Color Fun Run/Walk and a 1-mile Color Fun Run/Walk. Go to YMCAStorerCamps.org for more information.

Saturday morning yoga is at Cherry Creek Cellars from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. All levels are welcome. Cost includes a one-hour yoga session and a glass of wine or mimosa. Go to CherryCreekWine.com for details.

For more Irish Hills happenings, go to the community calendar on IrishHills.com.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at 517-592-8907 or by visiting www.IrishHills.com.

