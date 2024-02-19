Irish Hills Chamber: Tickets are on sale at $25 per person for 'Taste of the Irish Hills'

Tickets are on sale for “Taste of the Irish Hills.” We have 24 stops on the tour this year, featuring some of the best cuisine in the Irish Hills. Tickets are only $25 per person for this self-guided foodie tour and are available at IrishHills.com, Cherry Creek Cellars and the Irish Hills Chamber office. This event is sponsored by Visit Lenawee.

Yoga Studio 225 is holding yoga and a Bloody Mary bar/potluck from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Join Hollie for a Sunday Slow Flow yoga practice, followed by a complementary Bloody Mary. Yoga Investment is $25 with pre-registration and payment required. Space is limited. Go to yogastudio225.com for more information.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding a “Lunch & Learn” featuring the Michigan Small Business Development Center from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. The topic is “How to Create and Understand Buyer Personas and How to Use Them in Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.” The cost is $30 per person, discounted to $17 if you are an Irish Hills Chamber member. Go to IrishHills.com to register.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will be at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, featuring Billy Brandt & The Sugarees. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following public events coming up. On Friday, Feb. 23, they will have a fantail or coconut shrimp with fries and coleslaw from 5 to 7 p.m. for $10. Euchre sign up is at 6:30 p.m. daily and games start at 7 p.m. for $5. Feb. 24 is Saturday Trivia Night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. for $10 per person. On Sunday, Feb. 25, they will offer all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Prices are $8 for adults and $3 for children. The public is welcome. The Irish Hills Eagles are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road in Brooklyn.

Hidden Lake Garden’s Spring Bulb Show is coming up Saturday, March 9 through Sunday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a spectacular showing of daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, amaryllis and other spring flowers inside the conservatory. HLG entry fee gives access to all garden attractions, including the bulb show in the conservatory. Learn more at ipf.msu.edu/hidden-lake-gardens.

Artesian Wells Sports Tavern holds Student Night every Wednesday. Present your valid student identification and receive 10% off a meal. Go to thewellstavern.net for more information.

For more Irish Hills happenings, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

