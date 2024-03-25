Irish Hills Chamber: 'Unwrapping Imperfection: A Women’s Conference' coming up May 10

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber for “Unwrapping Imperfection: A Women’s Conference” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 10, at the Adrian College Boathouse on Devils Lake. We are featuring Tammy Barnett as our motivational speaker. Tickets are limited and cost $50 per person. If you register before April 10, tickets are only $45. Register at IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907. This event is sponsored by Come to Your Effin’ Senses.

Irish Hills Wedding Barn & Convention Center is holding Caribbean Night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. They are located at 14776 U.S. 12 in Brooklyn. Join them to find out about all-inclusive vacations.

Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Onsted Easter Egg Hunt will be at noon at the Onsted Village Park, 123 Main St. on Saturday, March 30. The Easter Bunny will be available for photo sessions for a donation. Call Ashley King with any questions at 517-960-3276.

The Brooklyn Kiwanis Club is partnering with Heart O’ the Lakes Church for Brooklyn’s community wide egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, for children up to the fifth grade. This event is full of eggs, candy, prizes and fun. HOTL Church is at 7031 Jefferson Road in Brooklyn.

The Lenawee Community Foundation is excited to invite you to their annual celebration from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Adrian Armory & Events Center. This event is $20 per person. Call 517-263-4696 for tickets and more information.

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following events coming up that are open to the public. On Friday, March 29, they will feature a cod dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. for $10. Euchre sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. daily for $5 per person. On Sunday, March 31, they will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast including coffee for $8 per person and $3 for children.

The Mill Sports & Event Center, 230 N. Main St., in Onsted is holding its Spring Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13. Email TheMillSportsandEventsCenter@gmail.com with any questions. They are no longer accepting vendors.

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 11 to kick off Come to Your Effin Senses’ one year anniversary celebration at 11 a.m., located at 124 S. Main St., in Brooklyn. Their hours for the day are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with special giveaways, delicious treats, discounts all day and late-night shopping.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 Mill St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

