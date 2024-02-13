Irish Hills Chamber: Upcoming Lunch & Learn features Michigan Small Business Development Center

The Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch & Learn featuring the Michigan Small Business Development Center from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant. The topic is “How to Create and Understand Buyer Personas and How to use them in Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.” The cost is $30 per person, discounted to $17 if you are an Irish Hills Chamber member. Go to IrishHills.com to register.

Onsted American Legion Post 550 is holding a Valentine’s party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Join them for a lasagna dinner with breadsticks and salad bar for $14 per person. They will have live music from 6 to 10:30 p.m. featuring Marvin Rieli.

The Deck Down Under is featuring “Four Days of Love” from Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17. They invite you to indulge in a specially curated menu designed to ignite love and delight the senses. For reservations and more information, go to thedeckdownunder.com.

YMCA Storer Camps is holding winter camp Friday, Feb. 16, to Sunday Feb. 18. Enjoy summer camp in February. Find more information or sign up at ymcastorercamps.org.

Napoleon Community Schools is holding a can/bottle drive from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the high school parking lot behind the library. Staff and students are available for pickup at the following subdivisions: Bonnymead, Fox Farms, Meadowlark, Stetler and Taylorfield. Please contact smith.linda91@yahoo.com or text 517-499-3869 or jessica.day@napoleonschools.org to set something up for pickup.

Bundy Hill Offroad is open for open wheeling from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Brooklyn Branch of the Jackson District Library has Storytime every Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. until May 16. Storytimes at JDL are just one of the many ways the library promotes healthy reading habits and life-long learning and helps parents find ways to bond with their children.

The Irish Hills Roots & Strings Music Series will be at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, featuring Billy Brandt & The Sugarees. This concert series is a fundraiser for the Brooklyn Food Pantry.

For more Irish Hills happenings, visit the community calendar at IrishHills.com.

— Cindy Hubbell is president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 221 MIll St., Suite C, P.O. Box 805, Brooklyn. She can be contacted at IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-9807.

