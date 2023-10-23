Irish Hills Chamber: 'Women Empower Hour' to include networking, appetizers and mixology

Join the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce for our “Women Empower Hour” taking place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery in Addison. This unique networking experience will feature mixology classes, networking and light appetizers. Register at www.IrishHills.com or call 517-592-8907.

Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton is holding its annual trunk-or-treat from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. This event includes food vendors, live music, cider and doughnuts, and a bouncy house. Don’t forget to wear your costumes. Go to www.chevroletofclinton.com for more information.

The Eagles Nest is holding “Spooky Ladies Night” from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, featuring tarot card readings, permanent jewelry and spooky themed cocktails. Go to www.eaglesnestclarklake.com for more information.

Join Cherry Creek Cellars from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, for Psychic Night. Make a reservation for a 30-minute reading by calling the tasting room at 517-592-4663.

Shady’s Tap Room is holding its Halloween Party from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, with live music, a costume contest and drink specials. Go to www.shadystaproom.com for details.

Springville United Methodist Church is holding its Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up. There will be prizes for the best costumes. Go to www.springvilleumc.net for details.

Kiwanis Club of Brooklyn’s 33rd annual arts and crafts show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Columbia Upper Elementary School. Admission is $1 or a canned food donation to the Brooklyn Food Pantry. Call 517-768-0963 with questions.

Columbia School District is holding a trunk-or-treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Columbia Central Jr.-Sr. High School. If you are a local business or family that would like to host a trunk, please call 517-592-6641.

HOTLWEEN at Heart O the Lakes Church is taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Join them for indoor games, prizes, candy and more. Go to www.hotlstrong.com for more information.

Join Sandbar Café, Coffee and Creamery at their new location in Addison every other Tuesday for Tuesday Talks. On Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., they will be featuring military and commercial flying insights with 38-year-plus pilot Mark Coghlin. Go to www.sandbarcafe.cafe for more information.

