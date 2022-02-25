U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

Irish Whiskey Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe | By Distribution channel (offline trade and online trade) and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2026

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. Russian Federation and Germany are the key markets for Irish Whiskey. Moreover, market growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Attractive Opportunities in Irish Whiskey Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Irish Whiskey Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The Irish Whiskey Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in Europe

Regional Market Outlook

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Russian Federation and Germany are the key markets for Irish whiskey market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and Africa.

Irish whiskey is widely preferred as an alcoholic beverage in the region will facilitate the Irish whiskey market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Irish Whiskey Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline trade and online trade)

  • Geographies: Europe (Russian Federation, Germany, and Ireland), North America (US), APAC (India), South America, and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The Irish whiskey market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market.

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey.

  • Becle SAB de CV- The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co.

  • Diageo Plc- The company runs its operations in North America, Europe and Turkey, Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Moreover, the company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Roe and Co.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Irish Whiskey Market Driver:

A significant rise in per capita income in the US is increasing the demand for premium varieties of whiskey among consumers. Owing to the increasing demand, vendors offer premium varieties of whiskey. For instance, Micil Distillery launched two new Irish whiskeys, such as Micil Inverin small blended Irish whiskey with 46% ABV with a price range of $45 and Micil Earls Island Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey 46% ABV with a price range of $55. Premium varieties of whiskeys are widely preferred because of their authenticity, taste, and brand. Thus, increasing demand for premium whiskeys is expected to drive the growth of the Irish whiskey market in the US during the forecast period.

  • Irish Whiskey Market Trend:

The demand for craft whiskey is increasing as they are perceived to be made with better-quality ingredients and offer a better taste. For instance, In November 2020, Craft Irish Whiskey Co. launched a new limited-edition Irish whiskey called The Taoscán Irish Whiskey. The demand for craft whiskey is expected to remain high during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from developed countries such as the US and Germany. The increasing demand for craft whiskey is leading to the opening of new distilleries across EMEA and the Americas. Thus, the growing demand for craft whiskey is expected to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The whiskey market share is expected to increase by USD 28.67 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Irish Whiskey Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.54 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.71

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Ireland, Russian Federation, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Brewers

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Support activities

2.3.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline trade

  • Online trade

Exhibit 09: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Offline trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Offline trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Online trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Online trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 16: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 17: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 18: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 29: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for premium whiskey

8.1.2 Increasing use of online sales channels

8.1.3 Increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Growing health awareness among consumers

8.2.2 Campaigns against alcohol consumption

8.2.3 Growing competition from other alcoholic beverages

Exhibit 31: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for craft whiskey

8.3.2 Rising population of millennials worldwide

8.3.3 Whiskey-based tourism

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 32: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 33: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 34: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 35: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 36: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 37: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 38: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 39: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 40: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Becle SAB de CV

Exhibit 41: Becle SAB de CV - Overview

Exhibit 42: Becle SAB de CV - Business segments

Exhibit 43: Becle SAB de CV - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: Becle SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.5 Brown Forman Corp.

Exhibit 45: Brown Forman Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Brown Forman Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Brown Forman Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 48: Diageo Plc - Overview

Exhibit 49: Diageo Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Diageo Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.7 G and J Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 52: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 53: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: G and J Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Pernod Ricard SA

Exhibit 55: Pernod Ricard SA - Overview

Exhibit 56: Pernod Ricard SA - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Pernod Ricard SA - Key offerings

10.9 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 West Cork Distillers Ltd.

Exhibit 65: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 66: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 67: West Cork Distillers Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 William Grant and Sons Ltd.

Exhibit 68: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: William Grant and Sons Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 74: Information sources

