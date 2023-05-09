Irish Whiskey Market to grow by USD 1.54 billion between 2022 to 2026: Growth opportunities led by Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. and Becle SAB de CV- Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the Irish whiskey market, 2022-2026 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1.54 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Irish Whiskey Market

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.- The company offers a wide range of Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Nikka Whiskey.

Becle SAB de CV- The company offers Irish whiskey through its subsidiary Old Bushmills Distillery Co.

Brown Forman Corp.- The company offers Irish whiskey namely Slane Irish whiskey.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation.

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026 Size

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026 Trends

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026 Industry Analysis

Increasing demand for premium whiskey has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, health awareness among consumers might hamper the market growth.

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Irish Whiskey Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Geography

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2022-2026)

Irish Whiskey Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist irish whiskey market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the irish whiskey market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the irish whiskey market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of irish whiskey market, vendors

Irish Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.33% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.54 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.71 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Ireland, Russian Federation, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown Forman Corp., Diageo Plc, G and J Distillers Ltd., Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Teeling Whiskey Co. Ltd., West Cork Distillers Ltd., and William Grant and Sons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Irish Whiskey Market

