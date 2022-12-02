IRL Group Named One of the '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022' by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRL Group has been named by Business Worldwide Magazine in its '20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch, 2022' awards.

The list is a celebration of the trailblazing organisations who are game changers in their respective industries and altering the corporate landscape. Whether it's healthcare, banking, industry, construction, energy or more, these companies are at the cutting edge of breakthrough technologies, innovation and modernized business structures. Those included have a shared goal of developing revolutionary products and technology that can drive scalable business models and disrupt established industries and markets.

Led by award winning team Laura and William Donnellan, IRL Group brings together a combination of construction services, hospitality and safety to create an innovative brand that brings a taste of Irish culture to Vancouver.

William to set up IRL Construction, following a visit to Vancouver, when he spotted a gap in the Canadian market for skilled construction workers. The original plan was to focus on the construction sector, but a desire to bring the welcoming charm of Irish bars to a wider audience led him to merge the first venture with his passion for hospitality.

As of 2022 the Donnellans have five Irish pubs across Vancouver, welcoming Irish travellers and Canadian locals alike. From the rustic décor of Donnellan's Irish Bar in downtown Vancouver to the busy and cosy Shamrock bar in the West End, IRL Hospitality's values attract a loyal and happy clientele. At Smith's of Gastown, customers can enjoy cocktails, whiskey or Guinness in a tucked-away lounge bar, and two new bars, the Hynes Bar and The Raven, are due to open shortly.

IRL Construction plays an integral part in renovating the bars, with William describing his team as being 'part of one large family.' Recent achievements include working with VQI (Vancouver Queer Irish) at the 2022 parade, with charity partners such as BC Children's Hospital & Covenant House, and proudly sponsoring more than 20 sports clubs within Vancouver.

Story continues

The ILG construction team undertake commercial and residential builds of all sizes across British Columbia, with highly skilled people who are passionate about their work. The IRL team are passionate about helping their community and showing a united and committed presence. Recent collaborations with North America Construction and Corix (NAC) saw IRL Group help provide communities in Victoria and the Yukon with clean water by construction wastewater plants.

To find out more about IRL Group, visit the organisation website - https://www.irlgroup.ca/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2022/11/21/irl-group-crafting-irish-legacy-in-the-heart-of-canada/

To see the full top 20 list and find out more about the full range of Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2022/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: http://www.bwmonline.com

T: + 44 (0) 207 993 5951

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irl-group-named-one-of-the-20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2022-by-business-worldwide-magazine-301692210.html

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine