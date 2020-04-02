IRL pivots into virtual event calendar In Remote Life

What do you do if you're an event discovery startup and suddenly it's illegal to attend events? You lean into the cultural shift and pivot. Today, $11 million-funded calendar app IRL is morphing from In Real Life to In Remote Life. It will now focus on helping people find, RSVP for, plan, share, and chat about virtual events from livestreamed concerts to esports tournaments to Zoom cocktail parties.

Coronavirus could make IRL relevant to a wider audience because before an event "only mattered if it was around you. But now with In Remote Life, content has no geographical limitations" says IRL co-founder and CEO Abe Shafi. "The need is exponentially greater because everyone's routines have been shattered." IRL ranked #138 in US App Store today, making it the top calendar app, even above Google's (#168).

Robinhood's Josh Elman joins IRL

IRL has some fresh product development talent to lead it through the transition. The startup has hired stock trading app Robinhood's VP of Product Josh Elman . The former Greylock investor is well known for his product chops from jobs at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Elman joined Robinhood in early 2018 but left late last year, notably before its rash of recent outages that enraged users.

"I just realized more than anything that the company needed people who had 110% to give, and it wasn't clear that was going to be me" Elman said of Robinhood, now valued at $7.6 billion and struggling to scale. "My first passions and all the things I've talked about over the years have been social and media."

For now, IRL is a part time gig where he'll be heading up a Secret Projects division. While most apps "try to suck more of our time", he sees IRL as a chance to give this precious resource back to people. Though he insists "Robinhood's great I'm a very happy shareholder.

Events without borders

"We were on a tear, hitting a stride with usaging and growth related to real life events" says Shafi. "Then this happened", motioning on our Zoom call to the COVID-19 reality we're now stuck in. "We realized we had to pull all of our content because it wasn't happening."

Today IRL's iOS app launches a redesign of its Discover homescreen content to center on virtual events people can attend from home. There's now tabs for gaming, podcasts, TV, and EDU, as well as music, food, lifestyle, and a catch-all 'fun' section. Each event can be added to your calendar that syncs with Google Cal, or Liked to add it to your profile that friends and fans can follow. You can also instantly launch a group chat about the event in IRL, or share it to Instagram Stories or another messaging app.

If you can't find something public to do, you can make plans with friends using the composer with suggestions like "Let's video chat", "Zoom workout", "gaming sesh", or "Netflix party". That instantly sets up a calendar event you can invite people to. And if you're not sure when you want to host, IRL's "soon" option lets you keep the schedule vague so you and friends can figure out when everyone's available. 50% of IRL plans start out as "Soon" Shafi reveals, identifying a gap in rigid time/date calendars.

