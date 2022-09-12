U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,083.50
    +16.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,269.00
    +105.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,644.75
    +52.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.50
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.55
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.40
    +4.80 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.36 (+1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0193
    +0.0146 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1699
    +0.0112 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7850
    +0.2210 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,180.52
    +552.35 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.99
    +38.39 (+7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.75
    +83.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

IRLAB Completes Recruitment in Phase IIb Study of Mesdopetam (IRL790) in Patients with Parkinson's Levodopa-Induced Dyskinesias

IRLAB Therapeutics
·4 min read
IRLAB Therapeutics

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the last participating patient has been randomized and entered the ongoing Phase IIb study of lead candidate mesdopetam (IRL790). Mesdopetam, a dopamine D3 antagonist, is being developed in partnership with Ipsen as a treatment for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs) aiming to improve patient quality of life. Top-line results are expected around the end of the year.

"Considering current conditions when mounting global complexities have affected so many clinical studies, it is a major achievement to complete recruitment for this important study. We have seen a high interest throughout the study, which speaks to the great unmet treatment need for people living with Parkinson's and dyskinesia," said Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D, IRLAB.

The Phase IIb study with mesdopetam is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the effects of mesdopetam in patients with Parkinson's disease affected by levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs). The primary outcome measure is change in daily hours of ON-time without troublesome dyskinesia as assessed with 24-hour patient home diaries. The Phase IIb study is conducted at 46 sites across Europe, Israel and the US, and has now reached its recruitment goal.

"I'm grateful for the confidence and trust that the patients and their families have afforded us in participating in this trial; and for the ongoing diligent work of the clinical development teams as we progress towards the final stages of this trial. I look forward to reporting the top-line data around the end of the year," said Richard Godfrey, CEO, IRLAB.

Further information will be provided once the final patient has completed the three-month treatment period. This will be followed by database lock and subsequent data analyses before top-line results are communicated around the end of the year. More information can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04435431 and EudraCT: 2020 -002010-41.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Nicholas Waters, EVP and Head of R&D
Phone: +46 730 75 77 01
E-mail: nicholas.waters@irlab.se

About mesdopetam

Mesdopetam (IRL790) is a dopamine D3-receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs), a severe form of troublesome involuntary movements commonly occurring in Parkinson's disease. Mesdopetam also has potential in treating Parkinson's disease Psychosis (PD-P). In clinical studies, mesdopetam reduces time spent with troublesome dyskinesia and thereby increases daily ‘good ON-time' in patients with Parkinson's. Preclinical studies show that mesdopetam is a potent and efficacious antidyskinetic, and that mesdopetam also has the potential to prevent the development of dyskinesia. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

About Phase IIb study with mesdopetam

The Phase IIb study with mesdopetam is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with the aim of evaluating the effects of mesdopetam in patients with Parkinson's disease affected by levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs). The primary outcome measure is change in daily hours of ON-time without troublesome dyskinesia as assessed with 24-hour patient home diaries. The study is designed to randomize approximately 154 patients distributed across four groups, three dose levels of mesdopetam and a placebo group with approximately 38-39 patients in each group with a treatment period of three months. The study is conducted at clinics and sites in Europe, Israel and in the US.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB completes recruitment in Phase IIb study of mesdopetam (IRL790) in patients with Parkinson's levodopa-induced dyskinesias

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715500/IRLAB-Completes-Recruitment-in-Phase-IIb-Study-of-Mesdopetam-IRL790-in-Patients-with-Parkinsons-Levodopa-Induced-Dyskinesias

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Seniors, Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should I Get the New Covid-19 Booster Shot Now or Wait?

    If you had Covid recently, you might be better off waiting. Important factors are your risk tolerance and health profile.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

    Investors who have held shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) for a while have had a difficult year. Hence the question, is it too late to get in on Moderna? Since Moderna's recent meteoric rise is intimately tied to its success in the COVID-19 vaccine market, it makes sense to consider how much longer the company can keep up its momentum in this space.

  • Secret Side Effects of Drinking Tea, Says Science

    Our minds may go straight to coffee when we think of the world's favorite drink. However, tea is actually the cheapest and most widely consumed beverage around the globe. Research shows that the list of benefits for drinking tea is extensive, with outcomes like reduced inflammation, decreased risk of heart disease and chronic illness, lowered blood sugar, and much more.Even though tea is such a popular choice for comfort and healing, it doesn't come without some potential downsides. Read on to s

  • 6 Foods That Heal Your Body

    Even if laughter is, as they say, the best medicine, when you have diabetes, the long-prescribed drug metformin may be a far better choice for lowering your blood sugar.But pharmaceuticals are not the only choice when it comes to improving your health and decreasing your risk of disease. Healthy food is another, much tastier option with far-reaching medicinal powers. Foods have amazing potential to remedy all sorts of symptoms, illnesses, and diseases.We've known this ever since Hippocrates famo

  • Marc Lewitinn, 76, COVID Patient, Dies After 850 Days on a Ventilator

    As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country in March 2020, the family of Marc Lewitinn, their 74-year-old patriarch, urged him to stay indoors. He had survived lung cancer and a stroke that left him unable to speak, and doctors were already warning that older people with his sort of medical history were especially vulnerable to the virus. He complied, more or less. But he soon felt cooped up, and one day he ventured into a crowded Starbucks near his home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. By M

  • 9 Ways to Make Outdoor Walking Safer and More Comfortable

    Older adults can get the health perks of walking while avoiding falls, pain, and moreBy Michele StantenWalking has powerful health effects. Studies show that it can protect you against heart dise...

  • This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways i

  • Bad News Beset This Biotech, but I See a Boost Ahead

    TG Therapeutics could see a win with its multiple sclerosis therapy -- and I've got a lesson for traders staying nimble.

  • Signs You Have a Blood Clot and Don't Even Know it

    A blood clot can save the day when you cut yourself because it prevents you from bleeding too much, but blood clots can also become life-threatening when they don't dissolve. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "As many as 100,000 people die of blood clots each year," and "are a leading cause of death in people with cancer after the cancer itself." Anyone is at risk for a blood clot and knowing the signs could be lifesaving. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Sean Mar

  • New cell-based therapy for melanoma more effective than existing treatment, trial finds

    A new therapy for metastatic melanoma was shown to be more effective than a leading immunotherapy for the skin cancer.

  • Is Fauci’s prediction of an annual COVID vaccine an attempt to ‘gaslight’ people that it’s just like the flu?

    Even the flu vaccine doesn’t offer year-long protection, one expert points out.

  • 4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities

    Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.

  • In Indiana, a shifting abortion landscape without clinics

    About nine years ago, Sarah Knowlton sought an abortion at a now-closed clinic in northern Indiana, where she encountered anti-abortion protestors as she approached the entrance. Knowlton reflected on how that experience drove her in 2019 to Whole Woman’s Health, another abortion clinic in South Bend, to train workers to take patients safely to its doors, creating a resource she wished she had years ago. Indiana's Legislature became the first in the nation to approve abortion restrictions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the ban into law Aug. 5.

  • ‘Waiting for men to spot prostate cancer symptoms is failing one in three’

    Will Hide was 52 when he found out he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A travel writer who had seen his sources of work dry up during the early stages of the pandemic in spring 2020, Hide volunteered to take part in a University College London Hospitals (UCLH) clinical trial, in which all participants received an MRI scan of their prostate.

  • "I Might Judge You In My Head": Healthcare Providers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs

    "I work in a dental office, and 99% of the time as soon as you let us know you haven’t been to the dentist in years, we automatically plan a deep cleaning. You go from $99 for a basic cleaning to $500–$1,000 for the deep cleaning."View Entire Post ›

  • This robot catches grandma before she falls

    Researchers this week unveiled a new robot that can predict and catch seniors before they fall - a potentially major development in caring for the world's rapidly aging population. The new device, which looks like a motorized wheelchair, has guard rails that come up to a person's hip and are outfitted with sensors to judge when a person begins to go off balance. Users strap into a harness, and when they are starting to tip, the robot engages it to keep them from falling.Subscribe to The Post Mos

  • CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

    The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

  • UW nursing strike could be called off after tentative settlement is reached with Gov. Evers' involvement

    A proposed settlement that would avert a nurses' strike at one of Wisconsin's largest hospitals was reached Sunday.