IRLAB Has Been Informed That the Swedish ECA Investigation Is Closed

IRLAB Therapeutics
·1 min read
IRLAB Therapeutics

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, December 21, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A) has been informed by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority (ECA) that the investigation concerning suspected insider dealing in the company's share during 2021 has been closed. IRLAB has assisted fully with the authorities in their investigations.

No employee, member of the management team, or board member in the Company has, to the best of the company's knowledge, been notified about any criminal suspicion. The Company has no further information. Questions concerning the preliminary investigation should be directed to the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the board
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB has been informed that the Swedish ECA investigation is closed

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732777/IRLAB-Has-Been-Informed-That-the-Swedish-ECA-Investigation-Is-Closed

