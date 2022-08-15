IRLAB: Invitation to the second quarter and half-year 2022 results presentation and webcast

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

Gothenburg, Sweden, August 15, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will hold a presentation in conjunction with the publication of the interim report for the period January-June 2022. Please register to attend the presentation in person latest on August 22. The interim report and presentation will be published on Wednesday, August 24 at 07:00 CET.

The presentation will be held on August 24, 2022, at 10:00 CET at the Infront Direkt Studio, Kungsgatan 33, in Stockholm. CEO Richard Godfrey, EVP and Head of R&D Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will comment the interim report for the period January-June 2022. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.

To attend in-person, please register via email to ir@irlab.se.

It is also possible to follow the presentation online on: https://youtu.be/NHxs1EViwIM

The interim report and the slide deck will be available on www.irlab.se, and the recorded version of the presentation will be available shortly afterward.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +47 917 86 304

E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult complications related to Parkinson's disease. In 2021, IRLAB entered an exclusive global license agreement with Ipsen for the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



Through the systems biology based Integrative Screening Process (ISP), its IRLABs proprietary research platform, IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, IRLAB runs several preclinical programs with IRL942 and IRL757 currently in development towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

