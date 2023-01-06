U.S. markets open in 7 hours

IRLAB to Present at the 6th Neuroscience Innovation Forum in San Francisco on January 8, 2023

IRLAB Therapeutics
·2 min read

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 06, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, January 6, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will participate in the 6th Neuroscience Innovation Forum hosted by Sachs Associates. The event is held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in San Francisco, US, in connection to the Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

IRLAB Therapeutics, Friday, January 6, 2023, Press release picture
IRLAB Therapeutics, Friday, January 6, 2023, Press release picture

Richard Godfrey, CEO at IRLAB, will participate in the panel discussion "New Approaches to Parkinson's and Movement Disorders" together with panelists from Rune Labs, Inc., Ipsen, Alterity Therapeutics and The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. The panel is co-chaired by Cheryl Zimberlin, Investment Director, M Ventures and Jay Olson, Managing Director & Senior Analyst, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. A company presentation will also be held at the event.

The 6th Neuroscience Innovation Forum (also called 6th NIF) is an in-person event and is held Memorial Club, San Francisco on the 8th of January 2023, a day before the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The main program for the 6th Annual NIF features more than 10 hours of high-level keynotes and panel discussions covering the latest developments in global biopartnering and investment, with additional panels covering scientific advances in key therapeutic areas of neurodegenerative diseases and CNS more broadly, which includes neuropsychiatry, ophthalmology, neurotech, and digital therapeutics. The target audience includes buy and sell-side analysts from investment banks and funds, alongside partnering executives from pharma, biotech, and medtech companies. It is anticipated to have over 250 delegates and 30 company presentations by established and emerging companies with part of the audience participating virtually.

More information can be found on the event webpage at https://www.sachsforum.com/6nif-about.html.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO
Phone: +46 730 70 69 00
E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at the 6th Neuroscience Innovation Forum in San Francisco on January 8, 2023

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734301/IRLAB-to-Present-at-the-6th-Neuroscience-Innovation-Forum-in-San-Francisco-on-January-8-2023

    (Reuters) -Geron Corp said on Wednesday its experimental drug helped more patients with a difficult-to-treat blood cancer achieve independence from routine transfusions in a late-stage trial, sending shares of the drug developer nearly 50% higher. The drug, imetelstat, was being studied in patients with types of lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which requires frequent blood transfusions for patients to manage their anemia, the company said. The drug, if approved, will enter into a market that already has players such as Bristol Myers Squibb's Reblozyl, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat forms of the disease.