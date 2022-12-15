IRLAB to present at DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, December 15, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company will present at the DNB Nordic Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Oslo, Norway.

Richard Godfrey, CEO at IRLAB, will present the company at 09:00-09:20 CET on December 15, 2022. This in-person event is held at the DNB Head Office on Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Bjørvika, Oslo. More information can be found on the event webpage at https://dnb.meetmax.com/sched/event_89137/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=89137.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +46 730 70 69 00

E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

